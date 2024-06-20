One arrested with 128 grams of heroin

Tarn Taran, June 19
A team from the Sarai Amanat Khan police station led by ASI Harpal Singh arrested a person and recovered 128 grams of heroin from his possession in the Bhuse village area.
ASI Harpal Singh said the police was on patrol duty when a person on suspicion was signalled to stop. On his search, 128 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The cycle of the suspect was also impounded by the police. The suspect was identified as Chand Deep Singh, a resident of Daoke village falling under the Gharinda police station. A case was registered against the suspects under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
