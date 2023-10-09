One arrested with illegal weapon in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 8
The city police have arrested a person for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon on Saturday. The suspect was identified as Prahlad Kumar, alias Maja, a resident of Katra Karam Singh here. The police are investigating his antecedents and motive behind procuring the weapon. The suspect was arrested at a checkpoint near Kallu Da Akhara following a tip-off.
The police seized .32 bore country-made pistol with four live cartridges from the suspect.
