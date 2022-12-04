One booked for abducting teenage girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 3

A resident of Thatha village — Pawan Pamma — has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl of his village a week back.

The mother of the victim has alleged in her complaint to the police that on the intervening night of November 26 and 27, she woke up from sleep in the middle of the night to some loud sound. She saw the suspect, Pawan, drive her daughter off on his motorcycle. She has also alleged that the suspect used to loiter around their house earlier.

The girl’s mother has claimed that Pawan has abducted her daughter because he wants to marry her. She has also accused the cops of dragging their feet on the matter, alleging undue delay in the registration of an FIR.