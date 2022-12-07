One booked for extortion call in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 6

A resident of Valtoha village here has lodged a police complaint against an unidentified caller who made two calls and one SMS to him in the past 10 days demanding Rs 15 lakh ransom from him.

In his statement to the Valtoha police, the complainant, identified as Manahveer Singh of Valtoha village, said the unidentified caller introduced himself as Harry Chatha from some undisclosed place.

Manahveer Singh said the extortionist made first extortion call to him from his mobile phone on November 30. He said the caller asked to pay him a ransom of Rs 15 lakh within three days and threatened to kill him in case he failed to pay the amount. Even the extortionist told him that he was well aware that he owned a black-coloured car as well as his daily schedule of activities.

The complainant said he received a call again on December 2 and the extortionist again demanded to pay him the amount till December 5 at any cost otherwise he would get him and his family members eliminated. The extortionist also warned him against revealing it to anyone otherwise he would have to pay a heavy cost for it.

The extortionist sent him an SMS on December 3 warning him that in case he informed the police or the police took action against any of his assistants he must teach a lesson to him through his men and all his family members would be eliminated.

ASI Sawinderpal Singh said a case under Sections 387, 506 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered in this regard. The complainant is a well-off farmer who is running an IELTS centre in Valtoha.

Made 2 calls, sent 1 SMS in 10 days