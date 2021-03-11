One booked for molesting cousin

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A teenage girl was reportedly molested by her cousin on June 5 and managed to escape when the victim raised alarm. The accused had been identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Panjwar (Jhabal). The accused is son of the sister of the victim’s father. Sadar police said that the victim was alone in her house on June 5 when the accused entered the victim’s house and started molesting her. The accused managed to run away from the spot when the victim raised the alarm. The police had registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act against the accused, who is absconding, said the police. OC

girls abducted, case registered

Tarn Taran: Three girls were abducted from different places in the district said the police on Friday. The police have registered cases and initiated probe. A teenage girl was abducted from Patti town on May 25 from her home while her family was asleep. The city police registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against an unidentified person. Another teenage girl was abducted from Jamarai village by Lovpreet Singh and his mother of the same village on June 6. The accused had lured the girl to marry her. A case was registered. In another case, a girl was abducted from Harike on the night of June 2. The accused, Fateh Sanket Singh, Raghubir Singh, Sajan Singh and Karan of the same village, were booked on Thursday under Section 366 of the IPC. oc

Two arrested with narcotics

Amritsar: City police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing narcotic substance. Gate Hakima police nabbed Subhash Chander of Chhota Haripura for allegedly possessing 150 gm of heroin while Maqboolpura police held Harmandeep Singh of Verka with 200 gm of opium. Two separate cases were registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.