One booked for violating norms

Tarn Taran: Virsa Singh, former chairman of Block Samiti, Gandiwind (a resident of Sarai Amanat Khan), who organised a political rally on January 21 has been booked for violating the Covid-19 norms and the instructions of the CEC. Virsa Singh, who was a leader of the Congress, joined the SAD in the rally. Bikram Singh Majithia and SAD candidate from Tarn Taran Harmeet Singh Sandhu, among others addressed the rally. Rajnish Arora, Returning Officer-cum-Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Tarn Taran), in a letter to the police stated that the rally was attended by more than 600 persons which was against the Covid-19 restrictions and the instructions issued by the CEC. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered. OC

‘Check atrocities on women’

Tarn Taran: The Pardeep Katal Kand Action Committee, Gandiwind, on the third day of its chain hunger strike on Friday laid stress on social issues like checking atrocities on women and children, implementing the Right to Education Act, etc. The committee had been demanding compensation for the family of Pardeep and action against the policemen who helped release promotion orders and pension benefit to the ASI, Harbhajan Singh, responsible for killing Pardeep Singh in police custody. Harbhajan Singh was declared a proclaimed offended by a court. Pardeep Singh, a student of Class IX, allegedly died in custody of Goindwal Sahib police on December 22, 2001. Sukhdev Singh Patti led a five-member jatha, which is on a hunger strike. Parwinder Singh demanded providing protection to women and children. OC

Man killed in road accident

Amritsar: An unidentified person was found dead near Daburji village’s bridge who was apparently hit by a speeding vehicle here on Thursday. A police team found him lying on the roadside. The victim was critically injured and died. ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating officer and in-charge of the Darshan Avenue police chowki, said the police had registered a case against an unidentified person in this regard and launched further investigation to identify him. TNS

Two held for looting earring

Amritsar: Division B police have arrested two snatchers identified as Mithu and Karan, both residents of Muradpura and Tarn Taran slums. The victim, Gurwinder Kaur, stated she was standing outside her house when two unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched her gold earring and fled the spot. The incident occurred on January 16. During investigation and scrutinizing the footage of CCTVs in the area, the police identified the accused and arrested them on Thursday.