One booked in abetment to suicide case

Amritsar, March 31
A 14-year-old girl ended her life at her house. Though the incident occurred three days ago, the family lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. The police have booked a relative of the victim on charges of abatement to suicide.
The police said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered in this connection and efforts were on to nab the suspect.
