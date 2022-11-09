One dies in mishap

Tarn Taran, November 8
One motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a road accident in Chuslewar village on Harike-Khalra road on Monday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Pargat Singh (45) of Kirtowal Kalan village. The deceased’s kin, Paramjit Singh, who was following him, said Pargat was going to Kalsian village near Bhikhiwind on his bike. When he reached near Chuslewar village, a car coming from the opposite side hit his bike. He received serious head injuries and died on the spot. The car driver fled the spot after leaving his vehicle behind.
ASI Harjinder Singh from Patti Sadar police station reached the spot and collected evidence. He said a case under various sections of the IPC had been registered in this regard.
