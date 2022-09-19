One flees police custody in Amritsar, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

A thief, identified as Karandeep Singh, managed to escape from police custody at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) here on Saturday night and later was rearrested within 12 hours from the Beas area. The police said investigations were on in the incident.

According to information, the Division A police arrested Karandeep of Cheema Bath village on the charge of theft. The police said the accused complained of pain in his arm. Two cops took him to GNDH for checkup. After the checkup a cop went to procure medicine while another stood by him. Taking advantage of this, the accused pushed him and escaped police custody from the hospital. Though the cop chased him, he managed to escape.

The police immediately put an alert, following which, he was arrested from the Beas area on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said investigations were on to ascertain the role of cops. If they are found guilty, appropriate action would be taken.