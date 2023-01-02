One held driving car with fake RC

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: One person was arrested by the Harike police on Saturday while driving a Verna car with fake registration certificate (RC) from the naka point on Booh bridge. ASI Balbir Singh who was heading the naka party said the police signalled the car driver to stop. The car had the number plate bearing the registration number PB- 29 K-0971. The ASI said the number of the car was checked on the vehicle information app. On checking, it was found that the number was of a motorcycle in the name of Atma Singh. A case under Section 420 and 473 of the IPC has been registered against the accused on Saturday. ASI Balbir Singh said the accused was produced in court on Sunday and the court sent him to three days of police remand. OC

Four cellphones seized from jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated four mobile phones during surprise checking in the premises on Saturday. Three cell phones were seized from three prisoners while one was found unclaimed. The police booked three prisoners, identified as Sunil, alias Noni, of Pal Avenue, Nishan Singh of Rayya and Gursewak Singh of Bhindi Saida area, and registered three separate cases in this regard. TNS

One nabbed for stealing Mobile

Amritsar: The Verka police have arrested Suraj Singh of Mudhal village for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a house. He was working as a labourer in the house of the victim identified as Vipan Kumar. He told the police that he had put his mobile on charging and went to a nearby room for having meal. He said when he returned he found his mobile missing. Suraj was also not there following which a complaint was lodged and the accused was arrested. TNS

‘Inspect fields daily for pests’

Amritsar: Agriculture experts have advised farmers to inspect their crops, especially vegetables and mustard, for any signs of a disease or a pest so that remedial action could be taken in time. The experts said intense cold could damage their crops. They said the delay in spraying a chemical would result in worsening of the problem and further irreparable loss, said Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill.