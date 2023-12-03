One held for carjacking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Six days after three armed persons snatched a car from a doctor couple on gunpoint outside KD Hospital on the Majitha road, the police arrested one suspect identified as Rajanpreet Singh, alias Rajan (19), a resident of the Talwandi Ghuman area in this connection.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said his two accomplices were also identified and raids were on to arrest them. Rajan was arrested by the police on November 29, he added.

The police recovered the doctor’s car from Mohali following an encounter with armed looters, who left the vehicle there following the shootout. The police commissioner along with Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana and Assistant Commissioner of police Varinder Singh Khosa today handed over the car to victim Dr Tarun Beri.|

Bhullar said the remaining two absconding youth would also be arrested soon.