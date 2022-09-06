One held for illegal trade of wild animals

Tarn Taran, September 5
A team of the Harike Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday arrested a person involved in hunting of wildlife animals to sell their meat in the market.
Forest Range Officer (FRO) Kamaljit Singh said here on Monday that the accused, identified as Gora of Talwandi Nipala (Zira Tehsil), was sent to Patti sub-jail.
The FRO said the team of the department during a raid at the residence of the accused seized 25 live tortoises, three wildlife pigs and approximately 25 kg meat of wildlife pigs. The FRO said the accused was involved in trading of meat of wildlife animals after cooking it.
A case under Sections 9, 27, 31, 39, 40, 42, 44, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, has been registered. The challan against the accused was presented in the Patti court, which sent him to sub-jail in Patti.
