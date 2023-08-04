One held for looting petrol station, finance company employee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

The police claims to have cracked two robbery cases reported from the rural belt with the arrest of a person.

Rahul Sharma of Pathankot, who works as salesman at Iqbal Filling Station in Jalal Usma village was shot at and robbed of Rs 20,000 on June 26. Similarly, a finance company employee was shot at and Rs 1.2 lakh looted from him by robbers on July 26.

The arrested suspect was identified as Jagdish Singh of Thathian village. The police recovered the pistol used in the crime after his disclosure.

Gupartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), said Jagdish was arrested by the police yesterday. During his interrogation, the police identified his two accomplices and raids were on to nab them.

Sahota said, the suspect disclosed that he had hidden the weapon used in the crime at a secluded house in Buttar Mill village. Sahota said the suspect was taken to the spot and the pistol was recovered. However, he pushed cops and tried to slip away by jumping from the roof of the house and got his two legs fractured. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

