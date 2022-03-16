One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Bhindi Saida police have arrested a man for allegedly pilfering government wheat, while his two accomplices managed to slip away.

The arrested accused was identified as Daya Singh, while his two accomplices were his brother Manjit Singh and father Jaggar Singh, all residents of Waria village.

The police recovered 22 quintals of wheat in goods carrier and also impounded the vehicle. They were booked under Section 7 of the Essential Commodity Act, 1955.

ASI Niranjan Singh, investigating officer, said he along with the police team was patrolling in the area when he got a tip-off that the accused had loaded government wheat on a Bolero goods carrier. They were going to sell the same in Lopoke area, while the wheat was meant to be distributed to the economical weaker section of society under the Government’s Atta Dal scheme in Waria village for 2021-2022.

He said following this, they intercepted the vehicle in the area. While Jagga and Manjit slipped away, Daya was nabbed by the police party. He said he was produced in the court and brought on police remand to further investigate the case. More arrests were likely to be made during further probe, he added.