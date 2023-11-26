One held for snatching cellphones from students in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

The Civil Lines police arrested a suspect within hours of snatching incident reported by a student from Fazilka district, who came to Amritsar yesterday. The arrested suspect was identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Bharat Nagar in the Mohkampura area. The police recovered two mobile phones, snatched from the the victim and his friend, and a sharp weapon from the possession of the suspect.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP, North, said Lovepreet Singh of Fazilka had come to Amritsar for appearing in the Delhi police examination. He said the victim and his friend were going from the railway station to the Golden Temple on foot. When they crossed the bridge, three unknown bike-borne persons arrived there. One of them took out sharp weapon and threatened to injure them. The three suspects snatched mobile phones and purses from the victims.

The ACP said the Civil Lines police had registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC against unidentified persons in this connection. He said following investigation, the police arrested Bhupinder Singh within few hours of the incident and recovered two snatched cellphones and sharp weapon from him. He said raids were on to arrest his accomplices. Their names were withheld by the police as it would hamper investigation.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar lauded the Civil Lines police for solving the case within hours of the incident. He handed over appreciation letters to the policemen involved in the investigation.

#Bharat #Fazilka