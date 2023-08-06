One held, seven bikes recovered

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested a vehicle lifter identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Joban, of Sangoana village from 100-foot road with a stolen bike. He is on police remand. His interrogation led to the recovery of six more bikes. TNS
PO wanted in 5 cases nabbed
Amritsar: The CIA staff has arrested Tarun Kumar, alias Mattu, of the telephone exchange area. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court in five different cases. TNS
Batala resident held with fake visa
Amritsar: The police have arrested Tarlok Singh of Sangrai village in Batala for having a fake visa. Tarlok was boarding a Scout Airlines flight for Australia when he was nabbed at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Friday. A case was registered.
