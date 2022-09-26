One held with 500-gm charas

Amritsar: Division A police have arrested Dalip Mahante of Bihar for allegedly possessing 500 gm of charas. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was currently residing in the Jora Phatak area. He was allegedly involved in selling drugs in different parts of the city. The police said he was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody. TNS
1 held for illegal sale of crackers
Amritsar: In yet another seizure, Gate Hakima police have arrested Surinderpal Singh of Anngarh for indulging in illegal manufacturing and sale of firecrackers. The police have confiscated 4,450 firecrackers from his possession while a case under Section 9-B of the Explosive Act was registered against him. This is the fifth case in the recent past. Earlier, the police had arrested four persons on different occasions under the similar offence. TNS
Man robbed of cash, cellphone
Amritsar: A man was robbed of Rs 30,000 by three bike-borne persons near Meerankot area outside a school, where he had gone to deliver lunch box to his child. Amrit Khuranna, a resident of Orsis Colony near Meerankot on Ajnala road, said the incident had occurred six days ago, though a complaint was registered on Saturday. He said on September 19, when he came out of the school, three masked men armed with sharp weapons intercepted him. They snatched his mobile phone, purse containing Rs 30,000 cash and some important documents and sped away. A case has been registered. TNS
Man kills self, woman held
Amritsar: Kewal Singh (38), a resident of the Baba Deep Singh Colony, ended his life by hanging himself to the ceiling. The police have arrested Sharanjit Kaur on the charge of abetment to suicide, under Section 306 of the IPC. Kaur allegedly had an affair with the deceased. It has been alleged by the kin of the deceased that Kaur murdered him. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of his death.
Tribune Shorts
