One held with stolen bikes

Amritsar, November 23
Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff have arrested a vehicle lifter, identified as Navdeep Singh alias Mantri of Vallah, and recovered four bikes and a scooter from his possession.
Binderjit Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, said he was nabbed when cops were on patrol near Vallah. The bike-borne person could not give a satisfactory answer and the motorcycle he was driving was also found to be stolen one.
He said during interrogation, the police recovered three more motorcycles and a scooter following his disclosure. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.
