One hurt in attack on police team by drug peddler’s family in Anngarh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

A police party was assaulted and manhandled by family members of an alleged drug peddler when it raided his residence in the Anngarh area to nab him yesterday.

Following the incident, the police have booked four persons, including two women, on charges of attempt to murder and assault on government servants due to which the drug peddler, identified as Nanak Singh, managed to slip away.

Besides Nanak Singh, the police booked his wife Poonam, brother Vikram Singh and sister Geeta in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh, in-charge, Anngarh police chowki, said on Saturday, the police arrested Roop Singh of New Kot Atma Ram and Gagandeep Singh of Anngarh for allegedly possessing 15-gm heroin form each one of them. He said during interrogation, the two suspects disclosed about the involvement of Nanak Singh in the illegal trade.

He said yesterday, a police team took the duo along and raided the house of Nanak Singh to arrest him. He said Nanak Singh evaded the arrest by climbing on the rooftop of the house. He said the police team also chased him to the rooftop. He said Nanak’s family started pelting cops with stones and bricks. The SI said they tried to get Nanak released from the police.

The SI alleged that the suspects manhandled the police party and tore their uniforms. He said Constable Manpreet Singh received head injuries in the incident while Nanak Singh fled from the spot.

Following probe, a case under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 224 and 225 of the IPC was registered against Nanak’s family. Raids were on to arrest them.