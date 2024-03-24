One killed in Garhshankar road accident

Garhshankar, March 23
In an accident near Adda Satnaur on the local Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road, a driver was killed when the hook of his tractor-trailer laden with chaff broke and another person accompanying him was seriously injured.
Gurpreet Singh (35), son of Harnek Singh of Muktsar, along with his friend Gurusevak Singh of Muktsar, was going to a paper mill in Saila Khurd village with chaff on his tractor. When he reached near Satnaur village, the hook of the tractor-trailer broke due to which the vehicle went out of control and overturned on the roadside. Gurpreet died on the spot while Gurusevak was seriously injured.
The police reached the spot and started investigation.
