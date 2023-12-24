One killed in road accident near Harike

Tarn Taran, December 23
A driver of a makeshift vehicle (motorcycle-driven cart) was killed in a road accident on a main road near Harike when he was hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar on Friday. The deceased was identified as Satpal Singh (50), a resident of Kirtowal Kalan village.
ASI Balbir Singh of the Harike police station said on Saturday that deceased Satpal Singh was going back to his village from Harike when he was hit by a speeding Thar bearing registration No. PB-46, AJ-9853. Satpal was rushed to a hospital by his son Gursewak Singh. He succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.
The Harike police registered a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC against the Thar driver who managed to flee from the accident spot.
