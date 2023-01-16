One nabbed with 15-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Vallah police nabbed Harshdeep Singh of New Jawahar Nagar area, now residing in Sultanwind village, for allegedly possessing 15-gm heroin. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered in this connection. His backward and forward links were being established, said the police. TNS

Police arrest Vehicle lifter

Amritsar:The Chheharta police have arrested a vehicle lifter, identified as Jatinder Singh of Naraingarh area. The police recovered a stolen scooter from his possession and registered a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC against him. He was brought on police remand and police were expecting more recoveries during his interrogation.