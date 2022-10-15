One nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Khemkaran police arrested Gulzar Singh, a resident of Khemkaran village, and recovered 150 gm of heroin from his possession on Thursday. ASI Sahib Singh, who was leading a police party, said while patrolling they signalled the suspect to stop. The suspect threw away a packet which was containing the contraband. After collecting the packet, they arrested him. oc

Heroin, Rs 9 lakh seized, 1 held

Amritsar: CIA staff has arrested an alleged drug trafficker, identified as Ibram, alias Kallu, of Golden Gate area with 12-gm heroin and Rs 9.46 lakh of drug money. The police also seized his car in which he was travelling. The police confiscated the contraband during checking at a naka near Golden Gate. Later, on his disclosure the police recovered the drug money. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him. TNS

3 arrested with sedative pills

Amritsar: The police have arrested Sandeep Singh of Roriwal village, Raj Kumar of Malawali village and Sunny, alias Bau, of Sultanwind village for allegedly possessing intoxicating tablets. Sandeep and Raj Kumar were held with 425 intoxicating tablets while Sunny was found possessing 97 tablets. Separate cases under the NDPS Act wereregistered against them. TNS

Stolen vehicles seized, 6 held

Amritsar: Airport police have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of two persons and recovered 12 scooters from their possession. They were identified as Gurjant Singh of Kotli Kotana village and Sahil Masih of Gujjapeer village. ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said Jasbir Singh of Rana Garden Colony on Mehta road lodged a complaint of scooter theft with Airport police. He had come to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib at Airport when it was stolen by unknown person. He said that later during investigations, the police arrested Gurjant and Sahil while recovering the scooter. After their disclosure, the police seized 11 more scooters from their possession. Meanwhile, the police arrested Daljit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Mudhal village and Heavenpreet Singh and Sahil of Sultanwind village and a bike and a scooter from their possession respectively. TNS

10 held under Gambling Act

Amritsar: The police have arrested 10 persons on charges of gambling and recovered Rs 13,000 from their possession. Vallah police arrested Rohit Kumar and Raman Kumar, both residents of Katra Baghian, Mani Gupta of Cheel Mandi and Harpreet Singh of Maqboolpura. The police seized Rs 10,870 from them. Similarly, Mohkampura police nabbed Laatu of Ram Talai, Tarlok Singh of New Jawahar Nagar, Ashwani Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar, Baljinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Ram Talai and Narinder Singh of Dharmpura while recovering Rs 2,200 from their possession. Two separate cases under the Gambling Act were registered against them by the police.