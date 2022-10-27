One nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 20-gm heroin from him here yesterday. The accused has been identified as Kunal, alias Mithu, a resident of Gate Hakiman. Gate Hakiman Police station SHO Gurbinder Singh stated that during a regular checking Kunal was intercepted by cops and during search heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. TNS

Two bike lifters in police net

Amritsar: The city police nabbed two motorcycle lifters and recovered a bike from them. The accused have been identified as Shivam, alias Bhapa, a resident of Husainpura Chowk, and Manish Kumar of Ekta Nagar. Golden Avenue police post incharge Jeevan Singh said the police had nabbed the accused with a stolen bike and were investigating the matter. A case under Sections 379B, 411, 511 and 34 of the IPC have been registered at Mohkmpura Police station in this regard.