One should go for thalassaemia test before marriage, says Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi

Amritsar, May 12

Actor and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi pledged to ask his children to go for thalassaemia test before marriage so that the future generations can be saved from the disease.

Ghuggi was here to attend an awareness programme organised by Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences to raise awareness about thalassaemia.

Other prominent personalities present included Dr Shruti Kakkar, senior haemato-oncologist; and Dr Narinder Singh, former principal, Government Medical College.

Ghuggi said: “We should all try to make India thalassaemia-free and help all thalassaemics patients with moral, emotional and financial support.” He talked about the need for continuous public awareness.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Daljit Singh said if both parents of a child are carriers of thallassaemia, chances of the newborn acquiring the disease are much higher. He said the test helps in preventing the disease in the newborn.

Dr AP Singh, Dean, said on an average, 65 to 70 thalassaemic patients come to the hospital every month. He said all necessary facilities along with blood transfusion and filters are provided for free by the institute to these children.

