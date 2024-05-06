Online applications invited for financing of start-ups

Amritsar, May 5
Two days after a group of US-based Indian-origin citizens announced Rs 800 crore financial and social assistance for start-ups under its ‘Viksit Amritsar initiative’, former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, who is contesting from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, said online applications to finance the start-ups from sectors, including farming, commerce, healthcare, tourism, home building and others, have started being filed.
Sandhu said $100 million had been kept for the ambitious project. He added that an investment committee will accept the online applications.
Sharing his experiences during the canvassing, the diplomat-turned-politician said, “During the campaigning for the General Election here, I understood that the menace of drugs has made deep inroads into this border district; several mothers and youngsters confided in me about the shackles of drugs pulling back their families.”
He said the best of the practices from the world would be introduced here to de-addict the youngsters. He said the authorities in the US, where he had been India’s ambassador before plunging into politics, use an injection and a nasal drop to de-addict youth.
He added that these were two popular and successful therapies prevailing over there in US which could be brought to India.
