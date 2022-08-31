Online education games on freedom struggle launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Azadi Quest, a series of online education games based on India’s freedom struggle, was launched here today.

Addressing mediapersons at the launch, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh, Rajinder Chaudhry said the “Azadi Quest”, a series of online educational mobile games was an effort of the government to engage youth in nation-building through infotainment.

The mobile game has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Zynga India. Chaudhary said the launch of “Azadi Quest” was another step in a series of efforts by the government to acknowledge the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes during the freedom struggle of India.

“Azadi Quest is an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers as the gaming sector has grown by 28 per cent in 2021 alone and by 2023, the number of such gamers is expected to reach 45 crore. ‘Azadi Quest’ is one of the best steps of the government to educate gamers about the contribution of freedom fighters of the country,” he added.

Chaudhary said, “As India has risen to stand among the top five countries in the gaming sector, these apps will definitely bolster the capabilities of the AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) sector.”