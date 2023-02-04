Online 'Janta Darbar' to be held on Feb 6

Amritsar, February 3
The state government will hold an online public forum, ‘Janta Durbar’, to resolve complaints related to the Water Supply and Sanitation Department on February 6.
Residents from remote areas and villages could lodge their complaints online. Narinder Singh, district supervising engineer of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, along with officials, would listen to problems related to water supply through online medium from 11:30 am to 2 pm on February 6.
The Janta Darbar would be held after every 15 days to hear the grievances of people for appropriate redressal.
The Superintending Engineer said officials related to the head office of the Janta Darbar would be present along with the Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, while superintending engineers and divisional engineers would connect online from their respective divisional offices. He said complaints received on toll-free number, e-mails and website would be resolved. If any complaint was received on the spot, it would also be addressed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...