Online 'Janta Darbar' to be held on Feb 6

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

The state government will hold an online public forum, ‘Janta Durbar’, to resolve complaints related to the Water Supply and Sanitation Department on February 6.

Residents from remote areas and villages could lodge their complaints online. Narinder Singh, district supervising engineer of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, along with officials, would listen to problems related to water supply through online medium from 11:30 am to 2 pm on February 6.

The Janta Darbar would be held after every 15 days to hear the grievances of people for appropriate redressal.

The Superintending Engineer said officials related to the head office of the Janta Darbar would be present along with the Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation, while superintending engineers and divisional engineers would connect online from their respective divisional offices. He said complaints received on toll-free number, e-mails and website would be resolved. If any complaint was received on the spot, it would also be addressed.