Online registration for Agniveers starts

Amritsar, February 25
The Agniveer recruitment rally for Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts is open for registration of candidates, stated Army officials here today. The online registration will close on March 15.
The recruitment rally will be conducted for categories of Agniveer (general duty) (all arms), Agniveer (technical) (all arms), Agniveer (clerk/store keeper) (all arms) and Agniveer tradesmen Class VIII and X pass (all arms).
The age limit for all categories as on October 1 is over 17 to 21 years. The online examination will commence from April 17 to 23 onwards.
