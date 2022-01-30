Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 29

It’s been three weeks since the Election Commission declared elections for Punjab and thereby imposed the Model Code of Conduct, but the election cell here has received just 18 complaints of poll violations and all of these were resolved in an appropriate manner.

Most of these were against huge gatherings against the Covid restrictions and guidelines. These complaints also included pasting advertising posters on the walls of private properties by the supporters of political leaders.

Shamsher Singh, in-charge of the complaint centre of the election cell, revealed that whatever complaints they had received were resolved within 24 hours.

He said they were getting one or two complaints, on an average, daily.

An official of the election cell said due to the imposition of strict restrictions keeping Covid threat in view, the contestants and their supporters were holding a few meetings with a few people only. He said strict vigil was being maintained through vans or vehicles mounted with high-definition CCTV cameras with 360 degrees movement. These vehicles have a magistrate, an ASI and four other cops and roam in different parts of the city to check poll violations. The election officials can see the recording of these cameras to verify the complaints and take necessary action, the official said.

Complain here...

Apart from vans or vehicles mounted with high-definition CCTV cameras keeping a check on poll violations, people can also file their complaints with the Election Commission on its c-VIGIL app or websites cpo.asr.police@punjab.gov.in, complaint@eci.gov.in and eco@punjab.gov.in. They can upload pictures, video or audio clips in the app. They can also call at helpline number 1950 for it.