Only 3 days left for canvassing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections have practically three days for campaigning as the silence period during which no canvassing is allowed would begin on May 29. The election for the LS seat would be held on June 1.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, silence period comes into force 48 hours before the election day during which no candidate can hold campaigning events.

Candidates are sweating it out in the heat along with senior leaders of political parties who are addressing rallies in their support. With the highest temperature already touching 44°C, campaigning, especially roadshows, rallies, and door-to-door visits have already become difficult. Candidates are preferring indoor events instead of going out in the open. The rising temperature is also expected to pose a challenge to the ECI’s efforts to increase poll percentage. In the previous LS elections, only 57.04 per cent votes were polled in the constituency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha