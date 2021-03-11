Op Bluestar anniversary: Ardas held

Tarn Taran, June 6
On the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, those who died in the Army operation in Amritsar were remembered. The bhog of Sri Akhand Path was held at the Darbar Sahib and the ardas was performed for the peace of departed souls. The families of martyrs participated in large numbers. Bhai Dharwinder Singh, manager of local Darbar Sahib, said a kirtan was also performed. The bhog of Sri Akhand Path was also held at Baba Budha Sahib Thatha, Goindwal Sahib, Chhola Sahib, Wan Tara Singh Rattoke and other gurdwaras controlled by the SGPC and at Gurdwara Baba Sidhana, Sheron.
