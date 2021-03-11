Open House: Are you satisfied with the facilities extended by Suwidha Kendras?

Govt should upgrade infrastructure

Facilities extended by Suwidha Kendras across the state are commendable. People of Punjab get all solutions under one roof. However, the Punjab Government should not forget to upgrade the infrastructure of Suwidha Kendras. Usually, people have to wait for hours or sometimes many days to get their work done. They should increase the manpower and there working computers so that maximum people can take advantage of it. People have to wait in queue for hours and when their turn comes, representative of Suwidha Kendras tell them that their documents are not complete. This wastes a lot of time of people. Suwidha Kendras should install a board mentioning the documents required for a particular job, so that people come with proper documents. This is the only way forward. Then only people will confident about the services of Suwidha Kendras and their staff.

Rohit Kumar Sehdev

Centres lack staff, has huge pendency

Although the government has opened Suwidha Kendras across the state, they are not up to the mark. Like other government offices, the public has to face harassment as they have to visit the centre again and again for same purpose/work even after requesting the officials for speedy work. Suwidha Kendras lack staff in relation to large number of visitors who visit these to get their work done. Like in other government offices, there is huge pendency in Suwidha Kendras too, which irks the common man.

Sanjay Chawla

Not fair to blame junior executives

It is not fair to single out junior executives at Suwidha Centres for all the ills prevailing in providing public services. All positive and negative qualities trickle down from top to bottom. What is the performance report of our public representatives in state assemblies and both Houses of Parliament? After every session, the respective secretariat releases the statement describing the number of hours wasted in the House due to disruption, walkouts and adjournments. Now take the example of judiciary, about 3 crore cases are pending in different courts of the country. Let us also check our senior executives. The Suwidha Centre located in the local courts complex also houses offices of IAS, IPS and PCS cadre. How many times such senior officers come out of their cozy offices and check the services provided at Suwidha Centres. For their reference and their needful kind attention I may point out that the Government of Punjab enacted the Right to Service Act which came into force on October 20, 2011, for providing different public services in a fixed time frame. It is the duty of senior executives to get it implemented. So let us focus our attention on senior government officials and public representatives instead of petty clerks.

Naresh Johar

Computerised services ensure fairness in work

Suwidha Kendras are a very good initiative by the government. There are a lot of facilities being provided by them. Good thing about them is that when a person requests a service, they are given a slip where the date of completion is mentioned. This ensures that the authorities concerned are bound to take action and not delay the process. Moreover, corruption is eliminated as a person need not bribe anyone to get his/her work done. There is no need to run from pillar to post after the officials. The services provided by Suwidha Kendres are computerised, which ensures fairness in the process.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Staff has zeal to work, Deliveries are prompt

Suwidha Centres are local government area offices that provide services for paying utility bills and issuing documents like death and birth certificates. At some of the centres, insurance premiums are renewed. Most of the residents are pleased with the working of these centres. As data is computerised, there is comparatively a less chance of errors and forgery. Transparency is the buzzword. For every service, computerised appointments are done. Reminders are sent and deliveries are prompt. Most of the dealing hands are young and on contracts. They have zeal to work and eager to serve patiently. As there are minimum chances of manipulation, so is the lowest level of corruption. Even illiterates know that they have a Right to Service so they get their work done with dignity. The best thing about most of them is that the centres are cleaner than the conventional offices, which are godowns of rotting files. Suwidha Kendras with air conditioned halls make work easy and comfortable. Being near to consumers’ residence, they help in saving time and money. The service at the centres is usually satisfactory.

Madhu Sharma

Set up help desks to guide visitors

The government has opened Suwidha Kendras to provide services such birth and death certificates, issuance of arms licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, marriage certificates, etc., under one roof. Even though these centres are a one-stop solution, visitors continue to face many problems. The main problem is that of technical glitches. “The server is down” is the common excuse of the staff at these centres. As a result, visitors are made to wait for hours to get their work done. Another big problem is that these centres are dominated by middlemen and touts who charged hefty to get the job done. Not only illiterates, the educated as well are at their mercy. Long queues and the resulting long wait force people to take their help. The government, therefore, should rein in these touts. Online registration should be there to avoid rush. There should be cold water facility and proper public utility services. Water coolers are at the centres, but these rarely function due to lack of proper service. Also, more ACs should be there for the convenience of those waiting in the long queues. Suwidha Kendras are a very good facility, provided the common man faces no harassment at any level. A token system should be started to avoid long queues, people should sit in the hall and go to the window only when called. There should be a helpdesk to guide illiterates and fill their forms. Ultimately it’s our duty also to cooperate in maintaining public property.

Shashi Kiran

Authorities must crack down on agents

The establishment of Suwidha Kendras for rendering various public services under one roof is a major reformatory measure that requires to be lauded. However, it is observed that some outside agents with connivance of designated staff are still doing their business in the name of bribing officials through misguiding the gullible public. This illegal trend needs to be curbed through suitable action against the agents and making the public fully aware both on site and off site about the facilities available and the whole mechanism required to be followed in a systematic and friendly way. A lot of improvements are still required in making the services more convenient, simple and speedy with nominal fixed charges only. It is observed that issuance of marriage certificate is taking undue time and harassment to the applicants. The system of prior appointments and ‘tatkal’ service should also be introduced to those applicants who wish to avail of such services. Separate counters for senior citizens and physically challenged should be entrusted to staff with seat knowledge and positive attitude only. The ambience of these centres needs to be kept neat and clean with adequate facilities of comfortable sitting and drinking water.

Jagdish Chander

Remove inordinate delays, long queues

Established with the motive of providing integrated single-window service, Suwidha Kendras have become popular for payments of utility bills and seeking or furnishing official documents. Earlier, the public had to move around several channels such as government treasury, authorised banks or offices for payment of utility bills and fees for obtaining certified copies of official documents, besides vital certifications relating to domicile, birth, death, etc. However, these centres have rightly become symbolic of suvida (facilitation) to public for various purposes under one roof. The ambit of services rendered at these centres is now been significantly enlarged and the people living in urban as well as rural areas are deriving many benefits. However, there are some inconveniences still faced by the public such as inordinate delays, long queues owing to deficient manpower at some centres and the lack of personalised contact with the officials concerned in case of emergent circumstances requiring quick redress. Moreover, often the executives deputed for attestation of the documents adopt a casual approach despite time schedule laid down, which adds to the misery of people. Despite some shortcomings, the concept is indeed appreciable. It would be better to introduce ‘tatkal’ service at these centres through online cover to the variety of services which will save time and avoid undue rush. Nevertheless, in this technology-driven era, system has to reach near perfection. As such, there is a need to make it more responsive to render services efficaciously in real-time so that the citizens do not suffer for any reason, whatsoever! Candidly, the Suwidha centres are rendering a yeoman service in improving the delivery mechanism on many counts. Minor issues can easily and swiftly be overcome with little reorientation and introduction of technology in public utility services, wherever possible.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Work on franchise system, engage jobless

Even though Suwidha Kendras have been successful in extending various government services under one roof, at times the heavy rush of service-seekers and inadequate staff to deal with it create a sense of dissatisfaction. Therefore, the government should seriously think of increasing the staff deployed at these centres along with increasing the timming from 8 am to 7 pm. Another option that the authorities can explore is adopting a system wherein these centres are opened as franchises, which are given to the unemployed youths in every ward of the city. These franchise centres shall display rates clearly so that the public can enjoy their services. While it will serve consumers by helping them submit or pay their arrears, bills, taxes, and procure birth and death certificates, and NOC, etc., at a specified fee, a great number of youth, too, will get a new source of employment.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Address problems of contractual staff

With a view to bringing reforms in the administrative structure at district, tehsil or block levels, and empower citizens with efficient and hassle-free service delivery through use of Information and communication technology, the then SAD-BJP government opened 2,100 Suwidha Kendras in all cities and villages across the state. These centres expeditiously provide government services related to 375 utility bills and documents, including birth and death certificates, arms and driving licences, registration of marriages, Aadhaar cards, electricity, phone, water and sewerage bills, tenant verification documents, and many more in a time-bound manner. Citizens can apply for these services at one centre with a minimal fee. This facility minimised public interaction with various government offices, enhanced efficiency and delivery of services, and provided big relief to the people. Earlier, people had to stand in long queues for hours in front of service windows and sometimes had to bribe officials to get the word done. The Congress dispensation reduced the number of these centres, but added more services related to agriculture, local government, food and drug administration, Punjab Medical Council, technical education and tourism to the list. The infrastructure of these centres was set up by the Punjab Government but these are run by a private outsourcing company that exploits the employees at will. Their grievances should be favourably addressed.

DS Kang

Open more such centres across state

The Suwidha Kendras deserve appreciation for facilitating the common man in availing various government services by paying a small amount of fee. However, when more such centres should have been opened across the state, their numbers were reduced and some more services added to existing ones, thereby increasing the workload of the staff. People are happy and satisfied because they get their services done quickly and without any hassle. These kendras are working overtime so that the growing demands of people can be fulfilled. The government should increase their number as per the enhanced workload and seriously look into the regularisation of their jobs, hike in salaries and reduction in working hours.

Simran S Kang

