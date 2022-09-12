 Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City? : The Tribune India

Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City?

Though good initiatives taken, a lot needs to be done

Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City?

Started in 2020, the construction work on the 7.4-km ring road in Amritsar has not been completed yet. Photo: Vishal Kumar

No positive visible changes

Amritsar is still far from becoming a Smart City. There are no positive visible changes that show that the city is on its way to becoming “smart”. Rather, there are many negative changes that show that the city is on its way to becoming the dirtiest city. The holy city lacks many things to become a Smart City. In walled areas of the city, garbage has increased manifold as the number of years rolled by. The development works initiated by previous governments have ruined the entire map of the city. This is because many area roads have been dug for making bridges and flyovers, but as the development works stopped midway no government ever cared to complete them. The result is that lots of roads in the city are in a deplorable condition, leading to accidents and traffic chaos almost every day. All governments and Municipal Corporation authorities only boast of expensive development works to make Amritsar a smart city, but nothing has been done ever positively in this direction. Street dog menace in the city has increased manifold. Public toilets made by governments in the city are in poor shape. Employees of the Gujarat gas pipeline had dug up area on roads to supply gas to their consumers, but they didn’t bother to cover the area even after finishing their work, causing inconvenience to commuters. Except a few areas, there is no greenery anywhere in the city. Pollution has increased as a huge number of trees have been cut by previous governments to make roads, which are always full of vehicles causing noise pollution. So, in this scenario nobody can claim that Amritsar city is on its way to become a smart city.

Sanjay Chawla

A view of the completed footpath under the Smart City project.

Couldn’t finalise tender in four years

If we are to analyse the work done or under process by Amritsar Smart City Limited, the limited space here is not sufficient for it. I just quote the example of a parking lot proposed by it at the Kairon market, Hall Bazaar, in 2018. Till date, so many tenders have been floated for the project that I lost the count because till July 2021, they had floated eight tenders with four or five corrigendum for each tender. When this project was conceived its cost was estimated as Rs 18 crore, whereas the last tender was floated for Rs 32 crore and still no tender has been finalised. Though we proudly claim that Made in India Vikrant has joined the naval fleet, but we as a smart city could not finalise a tender for a parking lot in four years whereas cost of the same has escalated from Rs 18 crore to Rs 32 crore. The efficiency of the smart city department could be judged from the fact my application dated February 18, 2019, under the RTI Act regarding this project is pending till date. Though on my request, the Director, Smart City Division, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, directed the local office vide a letter dated April 3, 2020, to provide me the desired information, but to no avail. I am still awaiting response to my application. So here is just one example of how our city is going to become smart in near future.

Naresh Johar

Explore Amritsar digital screens have been installed in the holy city to assist the tourists and locals about key locations. Vishal Kumar

Need for focussed approach

Smart cities address urban challenges such as pollution, energy efficiency, security, parking, traffic, transportation and others by utilising advanced technologies in data gathering and communications interconnectivity via the Internet. It provides real-time and remote monitoring for different aspects of data management in areas such as transportation, communication, video surveillance and sensors distributed throughout the city. In Amritsar, we don’t see any improvement. Definitely, Amritsar can become a Smart City one day. But, there is a need for a focussed approach.

Rohit Kumar Sehdev

Projects lie abandoned

The Smart City Mission is a scheme under which some selected cities are funded to enable them to provide better municipal services. All Punjab municipal corporations are now included, though Amritsar joined the list only in 2016. A single round of the walled city betrays all drumming and publicity in face of the reality. The ill-conceived Rs 36-crore project of the beautification of the Circular Road from the Lahori Gate to Sultanwind Gate lies abandoned, with not a stone having been laid after the results of the Assembly elections in March 2022. All three parks dug out for renovation opposite Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital, now overgrown with grass, cry for footpaths and flowers. The speed breakers need redesigning. The section near Ram Bagh never ever received attention. The portable public latrines, which were placed near the Valmiki Temple, always lie locked from outside with all filth flowing onto the road. There is a well-known bird market where you one can buy protected varieties with the wildlife authorities least bothered about it. I think the only success achieved under this mission is the provision of LEDs as promised. But if the city is to host the G-20 meet, much more will have to be done and done fast. The new minister seems seized of the matter.

Prof Mohan Singh

Need political stability for progress of city

The concept of a Smart City is a municipality that makes use of information and communication technology to increase operational efficiency, to share information with the public, to improve the quality of service and help in citizens’ welfare. With economy-based tourism, Amritsar aims to enhance its rich cultural, historical and religious heritage by making it green and vibrant, with world-class infrastructure. Under the Amritsar Smart City Project, there are many aspects like regular water supply, rejuvenation and beautification of the Tung Dhab drain, LED streetlights and the Amritsar Smart Road, among many other projects. The CAG found that only five of 32 projects in Amritsar could be completed by October 2020. Same is the case with other Smart Cities like Ludhiana and Jalandhar. But it seems that after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, more fault-finding political projects have been started by opposition parties and the new government is busy in defending its performance, thus delaying progress in the remaining projects. Unless and until there is political stability and all political parties are devoted to the welfare of the state, the progress will be very slow. Though an Opposition is an integral part of a vibrant democracy, not every move by the government should be opposed.

EL Singh

Civic issues remain unresolved

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, launched the Smart City Mission in 2015 under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narender Modi. The vision foreseen was to make these cities liveable and breathable. Among the 100 cities earmarked for development as Smart Cities, three cities — Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar — were chosen from Punjab. It was one big move that could catapult India into a smart nation by rejuvenating urban renewal for its 30 per cent population. Coming to Amritsar, I have no hesitation in saying that there is no visible change in the landscape of Amritsar. The problems of waterlogging, traffic, contaminated water supply, continual electricity cuts and collection of garbage have not been addressed to date. Heaps of garbage can be seen all over the city, may it be inner or civil area. There is no respite for residents of the Bhagtanwala area where garbage landfill is situated. Local leaders have intervened to stall the piped-line gas project. Files move, but at a snail’s pace. Personal interests get prioritised. Sadly, national-level projects take a back seat. People are pinning some hope as G-20 summit is going to take place here.

Ashwani Kumar Joshi

Six years on, a lot needs to be done

Though it has been around six years since Amritsar was included in the Smart City Mission, no tangible progress has been made practically. Trafficlights at many locations like the crossing near the Golden Gate are dysfunctional, making it difficult to cross roads. There are potholes on the streets, like the road near Nexus Amritsar is in a very bad condition. There are many autorickshaws being driven illegally on the roads, which must be checked by Traffic Police. Though some good initiatives have been taken under the Smart City Mission like installation of solar panels on rooftops of some government buildings, installing thematic lights under flyovers etc. a lot needs to be done. The participation of citizens is necessary in the Smart City Mission so that they can give their valuable feedback for quick resolution of problems.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

QUESTION

Several persons were injured when a high-rise spinning swing broke down at 50 ft and fell on the ground at a fair in Mohali district recently. With so many fairs and carnivals happening across the state, do you think the authorities take appropriate safety measures to avoid such mishaps?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (September 15)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

3
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

4
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

5
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

6
Trending

Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

7
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

8
Delhi

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

9
Nation

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

10
Entertainment

Veteran actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...

Won’t mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Azad

Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...

Moosewala Killing: Shooter Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman’s murder

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder

Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents

~1-cr grant for Saragarhi facelift unspent for 3 yrs

Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs

125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today


Cities

View All

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Farmer leader shot at, robbery bid suspected

Work on Rs 63-crore skywalk plaza outside gurdwara to begin soon

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Drugs entering through Gujarat port smuggled to Punjab and other states, says Kejriwal

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar: 1 more accused held for writing Khalistan slogans

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Open House What SHOULD be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister

Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft

Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS