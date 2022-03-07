Open House: Do you think the government should have been more proactive in evacuating students from Ukraine?

Politicians don’t care for people

Without any doubt answer is yes. First and foremost question is why our youngsters go abroad? It is not for study only but also to get decent employment there as they offer lot of employment opportunities after studying there. It is a question to be answered by all the political outfits in the country. Why they could not make an infrastructure even after 75 years of Independence in the country for proper study and thereafter providing employment opportunities. In a democratic set up, elections are means to achieve goals of basic infrastructure for its people such as health, education and thereby creating business/employment opportunities. But in our country, all political parties treat general election as goal to grab political power only. Hence, they don’t care for people’s need after winning the elections. We are always in election mode. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors in the region should have alerted the government to take steps to start evacuation operation much before the start of conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Naresh Johar

Lack of concern on part of officials

The delay in any decision causes panic. As the number of students stranded in strife-torn Ukraine is numerous, the government’s policy of getting them evacuated at the earliest has certainly not gone down well with parents. The hardships faced by students have irked most of the parents. The government should have worked efficiently to bring back all students back to India in least possible time. Lack of enthusiasm on part of government officials on this issue has certainly made all parents think that govt should have been more proactive in dealing with the issue to reduce students’ ordeal and avoid unnecessary panic.

Sanjay Chawla

Proper Planning on evacuation was missing

Though the Centre has deputed four ministers to travel to countries on the western border of Ukraine to supervise the evacuation process, the question is that why the government waited for so long to come to the rescue of thousands of students and citizens. An earlier planning of the evacuation decision could have saved the Indian student from Karnataka whose death in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Though the government has now stepped up efforts to bring citizens from Ukraine, with Russian invasion in full swing, things could get far worse. In the absence of transport facilities, asking Indian students to get to extractions points on borders, will pose a great risk to their lives amid bombing of Ukraine cities by Russian Army. Given this scenario, India has rightly called on Ukraine and Russia to facilitate safe passage for Indian nationals. But frankly speaking it is the Russian military assault that is endangering the trapped Indians in Ukraine.

Lal Singh

Unfair to solely blame govt for lapse

Ukraine has been pulled into an overnight full scale war by its next-door neighbour on the north, Russia, which has even put its nuclear arsenal on the alert, in case the US, Ukraine’s distant friend, dared to intervene. The UNSC and the General Assembly have made their usual impotent noises as if the invader would listen to them and lift aggression forthwith. After all, there is some logic in Putin’s worry over the rising number of NATO countries after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. No doubt around 2,000 Indians have somehow come back, but air travel is possible only via contiguous countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania amid limited number of available flights. Moreover, there is the rush of other nationalities who too want to leave Ukraine. Under these war conditions, it would be unfair to blame the Government of India or anyone else for any lapse on their part. As per reports, four central ministers are already there to oversee or speed up evacuation of all Indians most of them from Haryana and Punjab. Questions will, however, remain about the future of this quality population of India? What, in the first place makes them undertake medical education abroad, particularly Ukraine?

Mohan Singh

Be in touch with border countries

The Russia-Ukraine war is become intense with time and many students are suffering due to it. The social media is filled with videos of students narrating their hardships. Though authorities are claiming that they are taking the best possible measures, students are saying that not much is being done at the ground level. Evacuation efforts should be started before an emergency like this so as to avoid any rush and confusion later-on. We should maintain constant communication with other countries so that the safety of students is ensured.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Parents want safe return of kids

Amid the mounting tension, distressed and distraught parents whose children are stuck in Ukraine are highly critical of the government for its lackadaisical approach in evacuating students from the beleaguered Ukraine. Their main grudge is why the government doesn’t convince the Russian authorities to help evacuate the stranded students from Belarus and Ukraine. The parents vociferously say that the efforts to begin evacuation should have been made earlier before the war between the two nations started. It is baffling how a powerful nation India could not read the writing on the wall well before time to bring back all Indian students. The Punjab government should have appointed a nodal officer who could have co-ordinated with the Centre and MEA for the speedy return of Punjab students. India boasts of having cordial diplomatic ties with Russia but what is the use of it if the government cannot ensure the safe evacuation of their children. Swift co-ordinating efforts with the Indian government for the safe flying back of Punjab students would have reduced students’ ordeal and avoided unnecessary panic. The government is making alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indians and it has called upon the worried parents of students to face the current precarious situation with calm composure, aplomb and fortitude. But it has cut no ice with the agitated parents. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has already reached out to the Indian Diaspora and requested them to assist the Indian students to the best of their abilities. But students entrapped in Ukraine are sharing hair-raising stories of war as Russian bombers are pummeling parts of the country. The killing of a Karnataka student in Kharkiv has heightened the parents’ worry, apprehension, fear, disquiet and perturbation. They want nothing but the safe return of their children.

Tarsem S Bumrah

Govt trying best for smooth evacuation

It is almost ten days since Russia’s aggression over Ukraine is turning so intense that Kiyv, its capital is bearing the brunt of street fighting and people are told to take shelter. The NATO and the UN forces are nowhere seen to help out Ukraine except the US. There is no doubt the situation there in the strife- torn country is very grim and especially for the foreign citizens. It is very difficult for those who are still young and have not faced the vagaries of life except studying and preparing for the exams etc. The Indian government has been sending its advisories time and again either to leave for India or follow the instructions issued by the Ukraine government under the given circumstances. AI flights were arranged to evacuate but the students waited for the cheaper flights without calculating the expenditure in running evacuee planes. Thanks to Mission Airlift, many Indian have been brought back and much more are expected through Romania and Budapest. The Indian government is trying it’s best to monitor the evacuation process through its emissaries. However, hard the government may try to bring back its citizens but the actions give the feel of post script. Those who didn’t relish the idea let them have the other options of their own. After all, the students were not on official duty. Of course the action is delayed but not denied as reported by neighbouring country.

Madhu Sharma

Leaders don’t care about medical edu

It’s very unfortunate that the Indian students in Ukraine are in dire straits and the parents of children are wailing and crying asking the government to bring their children back home. Many students going to the borders of Hungry and Poland are turned back. What is the use of the PM holding the meetings thrice a day sending four ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine? I am reminded of the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq in 1991 when IK Gujral was the PM. About 2 lakh Indians were brought back to India on Air-India planes safely. This government doesn’t care about the safety of its citizens. It is only interested in vote-bank politics and is power hungry. The wailing and crying of the children and their parents is heart-rending. The government should expand medical education in India itself and make it affordable. The leaders of all political parties are minting money with both hands but don’t care about medical education. With India having population of more than a billion why don’t they build more medical colleges so that the students don’t have to go abroad for medical education?

JS Wadhwa

Ensuring safe return need of the hour

The state and union governments should work together and bring the stranded students back from strife-torn Ukraine. As usual, our leaders were in deep slumber and could not fathom the impending threats looming on the Ukrainian heads. Consequently, the innocent students have to bear the brunt. Undoubtedly, the mounting pressing from the parents’ side have compelled the PM to send his ministers to Ukraine and its bordering nations to evacuate the Indian pupils safely and soundly. Just a few days back the din of elections was touching the skies. But the day elections got over, almost all the political aspirants preferred to unite with their families and spend their time with leisure. Our ruling dispensation could have been more visionary and proactive in unearthing behind the scene prelude and unfolding fire and fury. It is the duty of our government to solve the problems of students by bringing them back at the earliest. Timely action is needed.

Simranjeet Singh Saini

