Open House: How do you view the AAP government’s performance in the past one year?

Govt living up to expectations

The AAP Government has done enough for turning Punjab into ‘Rangala Punjab’. In the past one year, the government has taken various steps for the welfare and development of the state and turning it into Rangala Punjab. Some of those are 300 units of free electricity per month, government jobs for the youth and providing proper medication facilities. Many changes are also seen in the Education Department and employment generation. Furthermore, after removing legal hurdles, services of outsourced employees will be regularised. In Punjab, agriculture is given great importance through MSP policies and more, as it is an agrarian state. Providing healthcare facilities on opening mohalla clinics was also a brilliant step which glorified the performance of the state government. Moreover, the infrastructure has also seen improvement in the past one year. The standard of living of citizens has also been raised. Economic evils like corruption and other malpractices may be eradicated in future. This shows a big achievement of the AAP Government in completing the objectives of the campaign, ‘Rangala Punjab’ shows the vibrant and developing phase of Punjab. I think if continuous efforts will be made, Punjab will become more glorious and developed than any other state.

Jasleen Kaur

Law and order deteriorating

The government’s performance in the past one year has been average. The law-and-order situation in the state has worsened. There is a spurt in crimes. Women have not been given monthly income as promised by AAP in its manifesto. The number of illegal constructions has risen. There is an increase in cyber crimes. The roads in the state are in a poor condition. Reforms are only visible on the education, electricity and health sectors. The government still has a long way to go to bring about the kind of change that it had promised.

Sanjay Chawla

chief Minister lacks ability to lead

Upon the completion of one year in power, our Chief Minister has asked the farmer community to give suggestions to formulate an agriculture policy for the state. Before assuming the role of the Chief Minister, he should have looked at the qualities needed to become a leader. As John C Maxwell had once said, “A leader is who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” But our CM himself does not know the way. How will he lead others? In 1937, in his first year in power in Punjab, Sir Chhotu Ram, a true representative of the farmers, had introduced a series of agriculture laws to uplift the debt-ridden farmer community without asking them for any suggestions. As a farm leader himself, he had a good understanding of their problems. Our present chief minister may be successful painting the image of a Rangla Punjab through advertisements, but he cannot turn it into a reality.

Naresh Johar

Govt has failed to keep promises

During the election campaign, the AAP government made many promises, such as disbursing Rs 1,000 every month to each adult female member in a family. They have failed to keep their promises. They had promised to open a mohalla clinic and even announced 500 such clinics from Amritsar in the presence of Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi. On Republic Day this year, the state government had announced the opening of 30 more mohalla clinics in Amritsar district but till date, eight out of 30 clinics are yet to start and those working are without staff or working without medicine and testing labs. In whole of Punjab, there are 16,000 villages and even after one year, government could not run even 500 such clinics satisfactorily how they would provide such facility to each and every village and urban locality of the state. Promises are easier to make but harder to keep. The present government has miserably failed on this front.

Nityanshi Chopra

Change is palpable

At the political level, there has been a revolutionary change. The clever alliance between rivals Akali Dal and the BJP and their deceptive and treacherous understanding with the Congress to rule and loot Punjab without harming each other has been exposed. The electorate, without considering the merit of the candidates, voted for change (the Aam Aadmi Party), which won the election in an unprecedented majority. Even though CM Bhagwant Mann wasted a lot of time in the beginning, he deserves appreciation for what he has achieved in about twelve months. He stopped the illegal pension of past MLAs, provided 600 units of free electricity per bi-monthly cycle to 86,000 households, regularised the services of some ad-hoc employees, set up more than 500 Mohalla Clinics in the state, established Schools of Eminence and much more. The recently concluded three-day international conference of G20 member countries brought Amritsar and Punjab centre stage in the discussions on education and labour. It is not a mean achievement. There is palpable difference. However, the AAP government has been found wanting on the law and order front. There is no decline in cases of murder, crime against women and snatching, and the way Amritpal succeeded in hoodwinking 80,000 cops has turned the police into a laughing stock.

Prof Mohan Singh

Govt giving short shrift to law & order

Daily news reports about snatching, dacoity, murder and other crimes reflect the sorry state of affairs with regard to law and order in the border state. For any government, law and order should be the top priority, but it has taken a back-seat in Punjab. Vacancies in thousands in all the government departments including very crucial wings like health and education explain the sorry state of affairs. So the present government has failed in governance and in delivery of services.

Harsh Johar

Govt grappling with hosts of problems

The AAP-led government has completed one year in the state. Ever since it came to power, the government has been working hard to tackle corruption, along with lawlessness. There is no denial to the fact that the people of the state are ambitious entrepreneurs and progressive farmers, who have contributed tremendously towards the development of the country. Nevertheless, the state has been suffering because of cross-border terrorism and mafias — involved in various types of illicit trade such as drug trafficking, illegal liquor and sand mining. The government has waged a war against gangsters so as to create a thriving business environment for industries and service sectors. Investment summits are being organised to attract potential investors by ensuring ease of doing business in the state. Apart from this, the government has made considerable progress in implementing the poll promises such as providing a corruption-free administration, free power, regularisation of contractual employees and creation of new jobs. Despite efforts, the government is grappling with a surge in notorious activities by radicals and fiscal constraint. Due to this, the functioning of the government has been roller-coaster. In brief, the new dispensation has made significant strides in the direction of ‘badlav’.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Sincere efforts being made by aap govt

The scheme providing free bus travel to women in the government-owned buses is in continuance, 300 units of free electricity to households is being provided, mohalla clinics have been inaugurated, additional funds have been allocated to education and health sector, the pension scheme to women above the age of 18 is still in the pipeline due to the additional expenditure on freebies. The major focus of the Punjab Government at present seems to be on maintaining law and order and communal harmony. The government has organised an investor’s meet to woo industrialists to the state. Kissan melas are being organised, but at present the ‘Badlav’ seems to be elusive, however, sincere efforts are being made by the state government. The efforts of the Punjabis and the policies and programmes of the Center and state government will certainly pave the way for Punjab to be the number one state in the country in coming years.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

No visible improvement in law and order

The AAP government in Punjab is now one-year-old and it is time to review its performance keeping in view of the promised transformation of the state. It can be safely concluded that beginning is encouraging, and one year is too short a period to evaluate real achievements in the backdrop of the worst-ever economic and social conditions inherited from the previous governments. However, the most worrisome is the fact that there is no visible improvement in law and order situation, the ground visibility of which was necessitated most. Recent Amritpal episode, tardy progress in checking mafia and gang culture, jail fiascos and unchecked petty crimes are black spots on the functioning of the police administration of the state. The next most disturbing failure is the deteriorating quality of local administration, especially in the fields of cleanliness in general and waste management in particular. The menace of stray animals, including street dogs, too continues unabated against the expectations. Rampant traffic chaos and encroachments on local roads too haven’t stopped, and no strong and sustainable measures seem to have been initiated so far. In case there is no substantial improvement in certain areas by the next anniversary, there will a serious question mark on the ‘badlav’ promised to the people of Punjab.

Jagdish Chander

Many people-friendly steps taken by govt

The track record of the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led AAP government’s performance during the first year has drawn mixed response with some hits, misses and serious concerns. While the Opposition is critical about its dismal performance, the government has termed it as quite satisfactory. It has taken several people and farmer-friendly initiatives. One, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to institutionalised corruption. After launching an anti-corruption helpline, it has taken stern action against ministers, MLAs and civil and police officials indulging in malpractices. Two, it has generated employment by filling a huge number of posts lying vacant in various government departments, and regularised the services of 9,000 teachers and upgraded 117 government schools as “schools of eminence”. Three, it has slashed load enhancement fees on tubewells. The government should generate more revenue to ease the growing debt problem and tackle the law and order situation efficiently and effectively. rgovernments, social and religious bodies, and civil society should work in tandem to create a ‘Rangla Punjab’.

DS Kang

QUESTION

The Punjab Police have finally cracked down on pro-Khalistan activists like Amritpal Singh. Do you feel that the state government had been dragging its feet in the matter? What more steps can the authorities take to rein in such separatist forces?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (March 23).