Open House: Should the state government order a probe into corruption cases in police stations?

Don’t turn blind eye to this crime

Bribery is something that we cannot turn a blind eye to. Six months have passed of the current year and a surge in bribery cases has already been witnessed, which is a matter of grave concern. In most of the corruption cases, the involvement of high-ranking officers, such as SHOs, DSPs, etc, was found. In this regard, I must share with you a personal incident. Recently, myself and my family went to Rishikesh in a taxi. I did not know whether the taxi driver had a valid driving licence or other documents. On the way, a traffic policeman stopped us and demanded to show the car documents. The driver went to the police officer and bribed his way out of trouble he could have been in. Some people indulge in corrupt practices to get their work done without any delay. Many students want to become police officers, but such acts will dissuade them from joining the police force. It could act as a demotivating factor for them.

Izleen

Implement police reform panels’ report

The other day Amritsar Tribune quoted a helpless Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney saying, “Despite banned by Centre, 13 travel agents still functioning in four districts”. Is it not shocking that the Central Government-banned travel agents are freely working in the region and the police are acting as mute spectators. In the last few decades, police reform commissions were appointed the reports of which were submitted, but their recommendations were never implemented. Even the guidelines of the Supreme Court in this regard are not being adhered to. The SC suggested seven steps for police reforms, which are mentioned here: (1) State security commission should be appointed so that (a) state government does not exercise unwarranted influence or pressure on the police, (b) lay down broad police guidelines, (c) Evaluate the police performance in the state: (2) DGP is appointed minimum for two years; (3) separate the investigation and law & order wings of the police; (4) tenure of district police chief and SHOs should be minimum for two years; (5) police establishment board should be created for transfer, promotion , posting and other related matters; (6) police complaint authority should be established to hear complaints against police officers; (7) National Security Commission at Union level for selection and placement of chief of Central police organisations. But neither state governments are taking these steps nor the public is demanding their implementations.

Naresh Johar

Need to probe police stations’ functioning

Corruption is rife everywhere be it the police department or other government departments in the state, which is evident from recent disclosures made by the state Vigilance Bureau pertaining to involvement of SHOs and other police officials in corrupt practices. Ironically, the persons who have been posted on higher positions to stop the public from committing acts of violence and maintain law and order in society are the ones who indulge in corruption and work against the interests of the public. They are just playing with the dignity of the state and putting people’s security at risk. The state government should order a probe in police stations, especially at those stations where corrupt police officials were posted. Refer to a recent case in which information was divulged regarding the release of a drug peddler by the police in exchange for lakhs of rupees as bribery. How can general public think of living without fear and feel secure when those who are employed for their protection are deceiving them in a disguised manner. Instead of eliminating anti-social elements from the state, these corrupt officials are just adding to the problems of Punjab. These culprits must be removed from their positions.

Sammy Cheema

Corrupt cops’ cases must be probed by SIT

Certainly the state government must order a probe into similar cases in police stations, especially the ones where indicted officials were posted. Any charges of bribery against SHOs should be thoroughly probed by an independent agency or SIT. If after the probe, SHOs are found guilty, then they should be punished by putting them into jail and terminating their services. However, if they are found innocent after the probe, then the persons who levelled false charges against them should be put behind bars. Moreover, the indicted officials must be temporarily transferred to another location until the probe against them is fairly investigated and finished. Lastly, the state Vigilance Bureau must be directed to increase their intelligence inputs in cases of bribery and asked to complete their probe within a specific time limit.

Sanjay Chawla

Punishment must to instil fear in cops

Allegations of corruption or rampant practice of bribery in police stations is nothing new. A neighbour’s scooter was whisked away the other day from the very doorstep of his house. The incident got recorded on the CCTV camera. Not hoping to get his scooter back, he went to the police station, with proof, to lodge a complaint and get a copy of the FIR as required in such cases. He had to shell out money to get the same. Usually, it is the victim who is further victimised. However, it is the first time that one hears of the Punjab government proceeding against SHOs on charges of corruption. It is a welcome step and not a day too soon, and is quite in line with the general dragnet against corruption under which many senior bureaucrats and politicians are being caught. The wider the net is cast, the better the catch. Fear of punishment must now prevail among police. But an even bigger deterrent is giving them stricter punishments. The objective is to make the state crime free. For that, interaction with the residents of the area and regular police patrolling certainly make a difference. Active contact numbers must be shared with residents in order to get a feel of the area. Media photos showing a criminal/convict with masked face flanked by the whole police team achieve nothing. In this connection, Kerala is a model state and Punjab can perhaps learn a lesson or two from it.

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Monitoring of SHOs by seniors a must

The lust for money or a luxurious lifestyle has replaced the simple way of living life and humanity. The SHO dare not resort to corrupt practices if his functioning and sincerity was monitored by senior police officers. They commit corrupt practices only in connivance with seniors who could be police officers. In a glaring example of dismissed SSP Raj Jit Singh, who is still absconding, senior police officers are not taking steps to apprehend him. Earlier, an SHO would be appointed with final approval from the Deputy Commissioner of the district. The practice is extant now. Local politicians get an SHO appointed who does not hesitate about doing illegal works for them. Other problems in the system is that it takes a very long time to get the guilty punished resulting in no fear of the law and immediate dismissal from the job.

GS Bhullar

Joint efforts needed to curb menace

There have been cases of corruption and bribery involving SHOs and other police personnel in Punjab, reported by The Tribune, such as: in July 2023, three FIRs filed by the Kapurthala police against three police personnel – an SHO and two ASIs – and a retired SHO on charges of bribery and letting off/aiding criminals; in June 2023, two senior police officials also posted in Kapurthala and a ‘mediator’ for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 21 lakh in March 2023 for freeing a drug smuggler; and in December 2022, Anti-Corruption Helpline of the AAP-led Punjab Government claimed to have arrested 61 persons and registered over 40 FIRs based on complaints with audio/video recordings. All these indicate that there is a deep rot in the police administration and hence need imperative concerted efforts to curb this menace. Therefore, all the SHOs involved in corruption need to be thoroughly probed along with the personnel posted with them by the Vigilance Bureau or any other independent authority. However, this does not mean that all SHOs are corrupt or that they should be transferred or removed from their posts without proper evidence or due process. It may also depend on the nature and extent of the corruption, the impact on public interest and trust, and the legal and administrative procedures available to deal with such cases.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Don’t give field duty to tainted cops

Cases of bribery and police officers of doubtful integrity in the disciplined force is a legacy issue and with time has assumed sinister dimensions. Even high-ranking officials of the rank of DIG are in Vigilance net. The redeeming feature is the lot of officials, particularly younger ones, who are above board, upright and refuse to be subservient to political pressure. The real malady in fair, discreet functioning is rampant political interference, a known fact that politicians of all hues use police to promote their interest with eye on votes. Hence, before taking cognizance of a crime, the political affiliation of criminal is a crucial decisive factor. The present dispensation seems to have good intentions for improvement, must not render field posting to persons of doubtful integrity. The probe should be conducted in cases of bribe besides deliberate acts of omission and commission. It will instill fear in cops and act as a deterrent. The lasting solution is periodic training to sensitize the personnel.

BAKHSHI GURPRIT SINGH

Adopt zero tolerance against corruption

Corruption is a big slur on the society. It is basically one of the prime causes of many wrong-doings reported every day. Despite specific government agencies engaged in controlling the evil, corruption goes on unabated and has rather entered the grassroots in every sphere of life. The pity is that some officials responsible for checking the menace, are themselves faced with charges of bribery in letting off/ aiding the criminals. The AAP government, upon assuming power, vowed to eradicate this curse from Punjab. Perhaps for the first time, a list of few corrupt revenue officials has recently been made public to push a deterrent in the direction. Besides a number of police officials, even some holding higher positions, have been booked on the charges of abetting corruption allegedly by aiding illicit drug traffickers, smugglers, travel agents and property fraudsters. Obviously, apart from being indicative of a deep nexus between the criminals and the law enforcing administration, this reflects the sad state of functioning of the police department. A month back, Chief Minister Maan holding a press conference at the completion of one year of his regime, asserted nailing down corruption in the state by arresting over 300 officials indulging in various malpractices. However, the charges of bribery recently surfaced against many police officials, but SHOs have contradicted the government claims. Indeed, it needs thorough scrutiny wherever these police officials were deployed to unearth the trail of racket involved in such heinous activities. More so, the administration will have to go tough against officers since illegal activities can’t be possible without shelter from higher-ups, as is the glaring instance of Raj Jit Singh, dismissed AIG. For good governance, the government will have to observe absolute zero tolerance against all sorts of malpractices brewing corruption, especially by keeping a constant vigil on the conduct of the executives rendering services to the public. As an unwavering commitment to end the blot of corruption, anyone found guilty must be subjected to severest penalty. With the good beginning, currently, the government has dared to check the long imperative but a lot more is required to cleanse its administrative machinery so that the evil of corruption is rooted out from the state entirely.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Time to overhaul whole police machinery

The state government must carry out immediate investigation into cases of those tainted police officers who are presently posted in police stations, especially those holding an independent charge. One wonders how the corrupt officials manage to get sensitive postings or continue holding such posts under the very nose of higher authorities. In case it is done with the consent or connivance with their seniors, it is very unfortunate as it supports that corruption is flowing from the top to the below. It is general belief among the people that all plum police postings are auctioned with the understanding of distributing ill-gotten money at various hierarchies. The CM and the DGP must clarify position on this public belief. Corruption cannot be eradicated without first totally removing it from the police administration. In case AAP is determined to make the state corruption free, it needs to overhaul the police machinery in toto. The honest police officials are to be supported where the corrupt and even those against whom the complaint or department action is initiated must be kept away from public dealings.

JAGDISH CHANDER

Attach all properties of corrupt officials

Though the problem of corruption in government departments in Punjab has been perennial, systematic and ubiquitous, it has assumed unimaginable proportions in the past few years. Due to their half-hearted attempts, the successive state governments led by the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance have failed to check it. Committed to its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the ruling AAP dispensation commenced its online anti-corruption campaign in March 2022. Since then, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has been regularly receiving a large number of complaints, supported by audio/video evidence, directly related to corruption allegations against public servants. Strict action has been taken against former and incumbent ministers, high-ranking civil and police officials. Recently, the VB has arrested many SHOs on charges of bribery under the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Post inquiries conducted strictly in accordance with law, they have been found guilty of irresponsible professional behaviour and unduly helping criminals involved in all kinds of illegal activities such as thefts, drug cases, smuggling, rapes, murders, fake encounters, custodial deaths, scams, extortion, registration of false cases, etc. The state government should order investigations in similar cases in police stations where these indicted officials were earlier posted. Their movable and immovable properties should be attached so that it can serve as an eye-opener to other police personnel. Individuals who are often willing to offer bribes to circumvent the rules should also be penalised.

D S Kang

Break nexus between neta, cops & criminals

Corruption is a heinous crime committed against the integrity and dignity of the state and its citizens whether committed by service providers or seekers. Unfortunately, it has been around for a long time in Punjab with all its potential to inhibit economic growth, waste public revenue, breed inefficiency, lead to organised criminality, impede social transformation, and erode public trust in government legitimacy. Unlike previous governments, the ruling elite have launched a strong campaign against the menace. Other than politicians, ministers and bureaucrats, it has arrested and dismissed a number of police officials ranging from the rank of DIG to ASI and others. They have been found guilty of sacrificing their conscience, morality and professional ethics at the altar of illicit personal gains and helping those involved in various illegal criminal activities escape the long arm of law. The government should also probe their role at other places of their posting. It is imperative to break the unholy politician-police-criminal nexus and insulate police department from unwarranted political interference for its efficient functioning.

Parvaan Singh Kang

Employ SIT to keep a tab on cops

Eradicating the habit of bribery from the police force is not an easy task, but a time-consuming and an uphill mission, which is imperative to be undertaken and made successful, for the need of the hour -transition of the workforce, into a typical trustworthy, tenacious police team, for curbing and curing the drug menace, gangster threat and immigration frauds, on priority! It would be obviously, out-and-out spot on, for the state government to order a probe into similar cases in police stations, especially where the convicted officials have been posted, so that all the remaining previously hidden goings-on could come to the surface , and the officials be completely exposed, compelled to come clean on the matter. Resultantly, much more crucial information could be extracted from them, through interrogation, regarding a smorgasbord of mafias. It would even act as a caveat for the other corrupt members, playing footloose, to tread on the right track, instilling into them, that bribery would be totally intolerable and unpardonable! The STF (Special Task Force) comprising some really strict and smart officers must be put in place exclusively for keeping tabs on the working of the officials, 24X7, so that they dare not indulge in such detrimental and dastardly practices. The state government, getting into action mode, would go a long way in reviving the wealth of Punjab, with the miscreants deprived of their favourite and conventional source of ill-gotten money — bribery — and the hardworking, honest people saving and increasing their hard-earned wealth.

ANSHIKA KOHLI

Effective reforms in dept need of hour

As citizens, we rely on our police department to maintain the highest level of integrity and trustworthiness. By examining similar situations, the administrative system can identify any patterns of misconduct, allowing them to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The government must ensure the credibility and reliability of our law enforcement agencies for the safety and well-being of the community. The government promised the people that they would bring back the golden era of Punjab without corruption and crime. I think starting a probe against the charged officials will surely increase the faith of the masses in the administration that justice is unbiased and un-bribable. But unfortunately, almost all the charged officials are tied in the knots of bribery. However, some of the honest officers are falsely blamed due to some personal conflict for a crime they did not commit. Authentic investigation can unveil the truth behind honesty. Till now, Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s anti-corruption action line receives 7,939 complaints with audio and video evidence. To clarify whether the calls are real or fake, an inquiry is a must. Moreover, it’s crucial for authorities to thoroughly investigate and identify any systemic issues that could have played a role in the corrupt behaviour of those in positions of power. Through careful examination of such cases, the government can implement effective reforms, improve training programmes, and ultimately strengthen the overall integrity of our police force. Finally, by conducting a comprehensive analysis of comparable instances, the state administration can acquire significant knowledge about the corrupt practices practiced by public servants. The gathered information can be leveraged to develop proactive measures, which may involve deploying rigorous surveillance systems, setting up internal auditing mechanisms, or introducing transparent channels for registering grievances. Thanks to the leadership of CM Bhagwat Mann, the crime bureau has made 45 arrests. The Punjab Police has taken action on 28 FIRs based on legitimate complaints against corrupt officers, officials, and other offenders. With this level of dedication, the government can provide much-needed justice to the people.

Lakshit Jindal

Vigilance must keep watch on cops

It is a huge blot on the police department. Despite facing charges, erring cops are let off without taking any action against them, which creates resentment and disappointment among people. The functioning of the police is always under shadow, there is always question mark on their functioning. It’s a common belief that they don’t do anything without taking bribe, that’s why lawlessness is there. People afraid of going to police station. The problems of looting, snatching and so many other things but how many cases are being solved? There is no fear, there should be thorough check on all police functioning, Vigilance Bureau should keep a tab from time to time. Why the police officials are getting postings of their choice of stations. The situation is no different in all women police stations, no gender bias even the women are accepting bribes, how children and women of this country be safe. We can file a case against the corrupt police officers but the action must be taken and the higher authorities should take the complaint seriously. Thorough probe and check should be done in all police stations. If there are charges against a police officer, his case should be thoroughly investigated. If the charges are proved right against him, he should be punished.

SHASHI KIRAN

