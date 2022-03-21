Open House: Shouldn't the govt ensure that social welfare schemes reach every section of society?

Too early to judge AAP’s intentions

Social welfare schemes and measures aim at addressing the needs of the people of the state. The intention to provide assistance to all sections of society and their well-being is clear but at the implementation part the government fails to achieve the desired results. Many of the welfare schemes in health, education, unemployment compensation, housing assistance, maternity and child care, rural job guarantee, food security and old age benefits do not reach the intended beneficiaries which is perhaps the reason why the standard of living of the urban and rural ‘have-nots’ remains abysmal. Efficiency, proper monitoring , responsibility, accountability and alignment of incentives will have to be streamlined by the new government to ensure that social welfare schemes and measures reach every section of society and they don’t merely remain populist measures. It is too early to judge the intentions of the AAP government , but a tidy sum of Rs 2.42 crore going to be spent on the oath-taking ceremony of the CM at Khatkar Kalan gives credence to the saying ‘coming events cast their shadows before ‘. Its road show in Amritsar at the cost of government has not gone down well with the general public. It is intriguing why the government money is being squandered for the party functions. The money should have been used for social welfare schemes and measures to alleviate the lot of the people. AAP will have to give evidence of being different from Congress and Akalis. It should ensure that public grievances are heard properly so that people are not left disappointed. Of course several years’ rot could not be cleared in a day but if it is well begun, it will be half done.

Tarsem S Bumrah

People expect AAP to bring a change

The Punjabis have voted the AAP to power as they were very much frustrated and agitated with other political parties of Punjab. In the past all political parties’ leaders after having been voted to power have betrayed Punjabis. But people of Punjab certainly expect from AAP government for implementing social welfare schemes and measures too to reach every section of society rather than to merely remain populist measures. Punjab is expecting this time new AAP government to fulfil all their election manifestos promises.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Why waste public money and time?

Roadshows, after victory, by the traditional parties, in Assembly elections, remained their trade mark. The so called revolutionary party, which has swept the recent Assembly polls, has started with this trade mark too. It has also copied them by engaging government buses to ferry the people, to make the show, look like euphoria of people for the party. The party could have hired private buses and save the poor people from the inconvenience caused to them, as most of these buses ply on uneconomical routes, where only the deprived travelled. The rally, road show culture, has been indulged in like the traditional parties. The new CM has decided to take oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village Bhagat Singh. But why waste public money and public’s precious time for one hour event. It could have been a small event at Raj Bhawan. Bhagat Singh believed in purity of noble deeds. He should remember it that one CM had taken such oath at Mohali cricket stadium on March 2, 2007 and again in Chapar Chirhi on March 14, 2012, where Banda Bahadur had defeated the Mughals. The political party had also splurged crores on putting advertisements and hoardings of, ‘’Raj nahi Sewa’’. What has happened to that party? The welfare schemes have been formulated and implemented since 1947. Look at the quality of implementation of these schemes. The persons supporting the winning political parties, have mostly, remained their deceitful and wrong beneficiaries. The public administration has become like a potholed road, where overflowing sewage has made pools. Recently, the security of former ministers, MLAs, MPs etc has been curtailed. Such dramas have been enacted for dozen times, earlier too. But the situation reverted to the former status not long before. The regime must take a call on such issues, instead of continuing with gimmicks, slogans, loathed phrases, and wasteful ideas.

Surinderjit Singh Sandhu

Cheap way to grab media’s attention

Though the swearing in ceremony of the newly-elected Chief Minister is fixed for March 16, prior to it a road show was organised at Amritsar on March 13. Now, the question arises if during election campaign such road shows are organised by the political party concerned then why road shows after winning the election with tax-payer’s money? As per official letter issued by Chief Secretary, Punjab, to the special chief secretary Revenue and Rehabilitation to immediately release Rs 15 lakh to deputy commissioner, Amritsar, and Rs 2 lakh to each deputy commissioner of all the total 23 districts of the state for this road show at Amritsar. Moreover, today all newspapers are full of details of inconvenience caused to the general public by this road show. Such road shows at the cost of public exchequer is nothing but cheap method to catch the media’s attention thereby gaining more popularity. They should not forget their responsibility towards the people who have voted for them. The expenses they are incurring on such road show and swearing ceremony should have been used for some welfare scheme of the deprived section of the society.

Naresh Johar