Open House: What are expectations of people from the new government in the state?

AAP should keep its promises

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to form the next government in Punjab. But, they should keep in mind the promises made by them during their election campaigns and poll manifestos. We Indians have immense faith in our respective religions and each religion give upmost importance to promises. In Ramayana, the whole story revolves around the promises made by Dashrath to his wife Kaikeyi. To keep the promise, Lord Rama went for a 14-year exile. Hence, things taught in our religion should be translated into actions by the ruling regime. So here is an opportunity for the AAP to set an example by keeping its promises.

Naresh Johar

Things have taken a turn for better

West Bengal rejected the politics of hate and intolerance and Punjab swept away liquor mafia, drug cartels, sand and transport mafia with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 92 seats. Old fiefdoms have collapsed. Amritsar City paid no heed to the tonnes of cash and aata dal that were given away to woo voters. The scales were turned in AAP’s favour by new voters who had been bearing the brunt of corruption, favouritism, unemployment and total mis-governance. Things have taken a turn for the better. Majha, particularly Amritsar, neglected by the successive governments, can now rightfully bag a berth in the ministry and revive its old glory, though it is not an easy task. The city can hope for a functional Municipal Corporation once again and present a spectacle of dust-free roads and a streamlined traffic. Hospitals can now have ministers with a medical background. The Punjab Police, known for its efficiency, might once again start performing and eliminate the menace of snatchings which had been enjoying the patronage of their political masters. Gangsters and private armies will have to shut business for the same reason. At the state level, the new Chief Minister will, hopefully, act on his word and fulfill the promises made by the party in its manifesto. He truly is a man of the masses. Unlike in Delhi, there will be no hindrance in its way. The Centre, too, will feel relieved after the old dead wood of the state has been cast aside by its voters. For Punjab, it is like second Independence, after the 1947 partition.

Mohan Singh

Take steps to boost economy

The economy of our state is in a shambles. The people expect the new government to take better steps to boost economy. The government should not hesitate in taking expert opinion to accomplish this task. People have been suffering due to rise in prices of essential goods and the new government should take immediate steps to check inflation. The government should deploy new staff in all major departments and provide all necessary equipment. It should also take steps to improve the education system. New schools, colleges, especially professional ones, should be opened and education should be provided at cheaper rates so that it becomes within the reach of poor students. There is a dire need to make amendments in the employment and recruitment policy of the state. All-out efforts should be made to check unemployment.

Gurdeep Singh Bhutani

Work hard to fulfil poll promises

It is usually seen that political leaders make hefty promises before elections and fail to deliver them after getting elected. It is really unfortunate that this has happened numerous times in the past. It feels nice to see that new parties are emerging in the current scenario. I expect that whichever party comes into power, it should work hard to fulfil its poll promises.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Perform duty with utmost sincerity

We expect good governance from the new government which can perform its duty with utmost sincerity, dedication and transparency. For that, it will have to depute open-minded and impassioned ministers and administrators driven by a sense of duty, service and justice. Thousands of our youngsters have been going abroad for higher studies and medical education. A case in point is the pitiable plight of our students pursuing MBBS degrees in Ukraine. With the Russia-Ukraine war, their hopes of becoming doctors have been dashed to the ground. It is expected that the new government will open more medical colleges to provide best education. Medical education in the state has moved to the private sector, making it unaffordable. It will have to set up more medical colleges. The number of jobless and job-seekers is growing endlessly. Hence, it is expected that the new government will focus on creating and providing jobs to the unemployed youth of the state. Vacancies are expected to be duly filled. The prices of essential commodities are sky-rocketing, thus causing hardships to the common man. People expect the government to check the rising prices by keeping a strict check on hoarding and black marketing to stem the rot. The problem of drug addiction has assumed alarming proportions. It is anticipated that the new government will deal with this menace with an iron hand. Air and water pollution is a matter of grave concern and should be on priority. Also, it is expected that it will make sincere efforts to bridge the growing chasm between the haves and have-nots. Last, but not the least, people expect a guaranteed security of their lives and property. Maintenance of law and order in the state will be like an icing on the cake.

Tarsem S Bumrah

Hopeful for a better future

The much-awaited day has come. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won with absolute majority and swept the state by slashing opponents. Apparently, people of Punjab have shown that the party will surely prove beneficial for them. The state has been crying for attention for the past two decades. AAP has done fabulous work in the national capital. People are hopeful that the upcoming CM would make Punjab corruption-free, create better employment opportunities, better infrastructure, work for women safety, eradicate poverty, provide quality education and medical facilities at a reasonable cost. This party is considered as last resort because former two governments had done nothing but engulfed Punjab for their personal gains. Now, it’s time to work for the welfare of the people.

Sukhmeet Kaur

We Indians criticise a lot

Over the years, I have observed that Indian people have a habit of criticising the working of the government and political leaders. It is their favourite pastime. They keep on applauding the governments and the systems prevailing in foreign countries, failing to realise the immense role played by the responsible citizens of those countries. As far as the prevailing tense situation of the strife-torn Ukraine, where thousands of Indian students are stranded, is concerned, my question is why these students and their parents didn’t opt to study in their own country? There are numerous options for medical students here also. The plea being put forward in this case is the low cost of courses offered there. So, it is parents and students themselves who have risked their lives for the sake of saving a few bucks which they might otherwise wastefully spend on their lavish lifestyles. The government is, indeed, taking steps to evacuate students from Ukraine. I, myself, have read various accounts of students in newspapers and on other social platforms where they have narrated the success stories of Indian embassies in rescuing them. I have full faith that the government would rescue Indian students safely.

Aradhana Singh

No major expectations

We do not have any great expectations from the new government. The only thing we expect them to do is resolve problems, in an impartial way, and help the state come out of the crisis situation. For the past many years, the state has been facing major problems like unemployment, drug menace, stray dogs menace, inflation, theft, loot, dacoity, poor infrastructural facilities like roads, ailing health and education systems, traffic chaos and traffic jams. We expect the new government to redress these problems on priority.

Sanjay Chawla

Expect revolutionary transformation

In case, any traditional party or their post-poll alliance is successful in forming the government in Punjab, expecting any major change or improvement in their functionality will be highly disappointing. But as predicted in recent exit polls, if AAP gets absolute majority, revolutionary transformation in the Punjab governance is bound to happen without any reservations. However, the winning party will have to rise to the occasion to meet public expectations and face various challenges the state is going through since long. The foremost is to strictly restore the ‘Rule of Law’ in every department of governance. The impact of effective and responsible governance should be visible on the ground and every citizen in the street is enabled to trust the government’s policies with hassle-free working to their maximum welfare and benefits without corruption. The VIP culture needs to be replaced with accessible bureaucrats. Need not to mention that all types of mafia, including drugs, are buried in the pages of history so that they never raise their ugly heads again in the state. Other priorities are agriculture, environment, creating employment opportunities through general and agro-based industrialisation.

Jagdish Chander

Promises should be kept by leaders

A Pandora of promises is to be fulfilled by the newly formed government. One thing is clear that the state needs rapid development and the government should be able to live up to the expectations of people. They should work seriously to make it a Smart city in real sense. There is a heavy rush on roads and one feels scared of driving. To manage heavy traffic, strict rules should be deployed. An effective transport system can bring respite to residents. There is an urgent need to phase out garbage dumps from cities, thus making cities Smart. Free education, free healthcare or nominal charges should be taken from those who can’t afford to pay. More emphasis should be laid on employment by convincing big groups to setup their units in Punjab.

Shashi Kiran

QUESTION

While the oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birthplace, was a welcome departure from tradition, isn't it also the new government’s prerogative to ensure that social welfare schemes and measures, too, reach every section of society and they don't merely remain populist measures?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (March 17)