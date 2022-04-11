Open House: What are main issues that need to be taken up by new govt on a priority & require early resolution?

Providing safe drinking water must

It is a shame that even after 74 years of gaining Independence, the government has failed to give basic amenities like potable water, good roads, proper garbage disposal, etc, to the people. With the summer season round the corner, the first priority must be access to safe and a 24x7 drinking water supply. ‘Voice of Amritsar’ is a group on Facebook which is filled with people complaining about the lack of potable water, whose complaints must be addressed immediately. Then, roads must be free from potholes. Moreover, the city should be made garbage-free so that a good image of the holy city is maintained. There are many more issues like these which must be addressed by new political regime, which is doing great work till now vis-à-vis the ones before them.

JATINDERPAL SINGH BATTH

MLAs can also look after mgmt issues

With a totally inexperienced Chief Minister and absolutely new faces in the ministry, all the party can bank upon is their honesty and devotion. I think the new government will get all orders from Kejriwal only and the brigade of highly educated ministers will act only as pawns. However, the MLAs can act locally and look after issues that concern only management and involve no funds. Long neglected parks overgrown with elephant grass can be spruced up and trees saved. Gas-based crematoriums lying unused should be put to optimum use and the burning of wood stopped. Traffic can certainly be regulated and streamlined. The monthly quota system should be stopped. No use of pressure horns and well-regulated traffic give a semblance of good governance. However, how far the Delhi model of Public Health and Education can be successfully emulated in Punjab, it is too early to comment. Municipal corporations in cities like Amritsar are always fund starved but these know how to survive. Recently, the Mayor switched his allegiance to the AAP and almost all the Congress councillors followed suit reminding you of the yore when Bhajan Lal and his colleagues overnight joined the Congress, lock stock and barrel to remain in power. The Amritsar MC can deploy its maalis or hire a few persons on part-time to plant seasonal flowers in three parks opposite Kote Baba Deep Singh. It can stop the ongoing blatant misuse of funds to ruin the 100-year-old Skattri Bagh where numerous heritage trees are facing the axe. Meanwhile, AAP is a new broom and used properly, it should sweep better.

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Tackle drug addiction issue, create jobs

The AAP government appears to be serious about tackling the issues left unsolved by the previous SAD and Congress governments. Apart from issues like illegal mining, health and civic services, there are more important problems facing the people. The most serious one is drug addiction afflicting Punjabi youth, mostly due to the fact that there are very few jobs for them. But for creating more jobs, what is needed the most is strong financial health of the state. However during the last regimes under SAD-BJP and Congress, due to leaks in revenue earnings which is the backbone of financial health, a poor fiscal condition has been passed on to the AAP’s Punjab government. Thus this worsening fiscal health will impact Punjab’s capacity to invest in infrastructure and others sectors. This poor fiscal condition has to be brought on even keel, for creating more employments. To improve its finances, Punjab has to increase its tax-GDP ratio, which is very low as compared to other states. Strenuous efforts are needed to improve state finances, the solution lies in Punjab itself and not by asking for a package from the Centre. At present, Punjab is not realising optimal revenue from many economical and social services it is rendering. The local bodies department should try to raise their own resources instead of being dependent on state and Central funding. The Punjab government needs to cut avoidable expenses on daily full page advertisements for highlighting what is going to be achieved, which can wait till the achievement. The Bhagwant Maan government has a big order on his hand, and its responsibilities towards people have increased manifold. There is a monopoly in some sectors like public transport and media-TV channels, this is where the AAP government must intervene, this will also help in reducing revenue leaks. It is not a secret that politicians have found freebies to be an easy way to reach out to low-income voters and some powerful interest groups. Though the AAP government has also made many promises, which being in poor financial health, will be difficult to honour all of them. But this can be compensated to quite an extent, if people’s grievances are promptly attended to by the administration. This is possible only if all MLAs are in constant touch with their constituencies personally and through their representatives like ward councillors. MLAs’ being ever available to address people’s problems can impart a feeling among citizens that their interests are being guarded. Giving a good governance can be the best compensation for all the promises of freebies.

LJ SINGH, Chief Engineer (retd)

Focus on public issues, not on poll victories

It appears that the AAP is veering away from the main issues that need to be taken up on priority and require early solution. Far from addressing the main issues, it is focusing on elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. An anti-corruption helpline has been launched with much fanfare, but it is naive to think that a common man can make an audio/video of the bribe-seeker. It is this sort of gimmickry from which the government will have to wriggle out to address the main issues crying for immediate redress. The main issues concerning health and education, where perceptible improvement is expected to be seen, are out of sight. Basic civic amenities that ought to be provided without delay are being deferred. Actually it is time to deliver rather than making announcement after announcement. Law and order has reached its nadir. Thieves, carjackers and snatchers are prowling freely in broad daylight making life difficult for the law-abiding citizens. Free 300 units of electricity were promised to each and every household irrespective of their status but much to the chagrin of the common people, not a word has been uttered on this issue so far. What is preventing the AAP from fulfilling its much drummed-up election promise? Besides, no attention is being paid to fixing the economy of the state without which the government would not be able to fulfill its promises. Mafia Raj is still ruling the roost. The IPS officer who dared to act against the sand mining mafia in Hoshiarpur was transferred presumably under tremendous pressure exerted by the mafia on the government. Jobs, exodus of youngsters and the drug menace are staring the government in the face. Rule of the law in every department of governance needs to be restored. People are becoming increasingly impatient with the government for putting the main issues on the back burner. It has done away with multiple pensions of the MLAs, but will it set an example by slashing hefty tax-free salaries and perks to MLAs, ministers and their cahoots. The government’s grand business is not to see what lies dimly at a distance but to do what lies clearly at hand.

Tarsem S Bumrah

Redress infra issues on a priority

Certainly there are issues that need to be taken on priority and require early resolution. The major issues like unemployment, drug menace, stray dogs menace, inflation, theft, loot, dacoity, poor infrastructural facilities like roads, traffic chaos and traffic jams need to be redressed on a priority. The state is already in turmoil on account of these problems. If the issues are resolved at the earliest, it will provide great relief to the people of Punjab.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Concentrate on fulfilling promises

Instead of making more announcements, the present regime should concentrate on fulfilling promises made in their manifesto. In addition, they should pay attention to long-pending projects started by the Congress and SAD-BJP regimes, but have remained incomplete. Work on the IT Park and IIM building complex started long ago, but work is still moving at a slow pace. Though the Central Government sanctioned a horticulture institute during the SAD-BJP regime, work on its administrative block is yet to start, hence the project has not started yet. The project can play a revolutionary role in rural development. The 25-km-long Makhu-Patti railway line project has been pending for more than a decade. The project, if completed, can reduce rail distance between Amritsar and Mumbai by 240 km. Just imagine the time and freight reduction for cargo being dispatched from Punjab to Mumbai. The list of such pending projects is unending, which includes sports complex at Ranjeet Avenue for which the foundation stone was once laid by Sukhbir Badal and second time by Capt Amarinder Singh, exhibition-cum-sale centre at old jail on Airport Road, a flyover at SSSS Chowk, parking lots at Kairon Market and Machhi Mandi Hall Bazar, etc. If the present government completes all such projects, for which the Central Government provides funds, it would be a great achievement.

Naresh Johar

Take stringent steps to avoid tax evasion

Though we are proud of our heritage, culture and traditions, our national character is at its lowest ebb. To quote just one example, to stop pilferage in power supply, the government has taken numerous steps like fixing the electric meters outside the premises, putting smart meters and now it is proposing pre-paid meters but without any tangible results. There is a huge amount pending under the heads of water supply and sewerage, property tax, shop and establishment tax, etc. To make the defaulters fall in line, the Central Government should come to the rescue of the state government. The Central Government takes stringent measures to avoid their tax evasion by linking PAN with bank account, deduction of TDS, etc. Similarly, the Centre should ask the Income Tax Department that while checking the IT returns it should be noticed that all state government dues are cleared or not. This will act as a great deterrent for the defaulters because ultimately all public welfare schemes by the government solely depend upon the compliance of tax structure of the government.

Harsh Johar

Govt should work on generating funds

The present regime came to power after making a lot of announcements about freebies. Now the government is short of resources, their request to the Central Government about grants of Rs 50,000 crore for two years may not be accepted. In case the state government imposes any new tax, people of the state may not like it. So the state government should take steps to generate money, but without making any hole in the pocket of the general public. To quote just one example, the state government should ask for bids to rename all the government hospitals, civil hospitals, satellite hospitals, central health centres, etc, and government schools and colleges and other educational institutions. Under the said scheme, any philanthropist can add the name of his/her ancestors before the name of the institution. This scheme is in practice for the last few decades by a leading educational institution in northern India. In this way the particular philanthropist would pay lump sum amount or yearly amount to the said institutional as per terms of the bid for a fixed period of time. Another proposal is on the old saying money saved is money earned. At present, the sewerage and water supply wing of the local bodies department issued quarterly bills for the same whereas tariff for the same is fixed as per size of the plot of the residence. Hence when the rates are fixed and bill amount is not to vary then why to issue bill every quarterly? If no such bill is issued, just imagine the amount saved in the form of cost of paper, printing charges, filling of computer based data, home delivery charges, etc. People do deposit their property tax for which no bill is issued by the local bodies department. On the similar lines, wasteful expenditure should be avoided in other departments.

Nityanshi Chopra

Punish corrupt officials

We all know the cancer of corruption has spread in almost every government department. If MLAs, MPs and bureaucracy at top level is honest then the lower echelon will not indulge in any wrongdoings. Undoubtedly, corruption starts at the level of ministers and MLAs and trickle down to administrative branches. The MLAs should stop asking for favours from officials. They should stop directing administrative officials to organise various functions without releasing legitimate grants/funds for the specific event. Patwaris or police constables cannot accept bribes if DCs and SSPs are honest. Strict austerity measures should be put in place at all levels. More importantly, corrupt officials should be weeded out giving exemplary punishments.

Col IJS GILL

Need to touch issues like drugs & mafias

The victory of the new political party had set in motion daily checking of public dealing offices by the new legislators and also the self-appointed halqa in-charges, who are mostly the defeated candidates. The legislators are the law-makers of the state, but over the period, it has been seen that they come in conflict with officials, presuming to be their bosses. Undoubtedly their rank in the warrant of precedence is higher than that of a Chief Secretary of the state, yet their role in the day-to-day administration, particularly checking of offices, etc, needs to be defined without any ambiguity. Almost 20 days have passed since the new regime has taken over the reins of power, yet the cancerous blisters of the state like drugs and mafias, have not been overtly touched. This delay, along with the delay in improving general law and order, creates doubts in the minds of general public that the regime has started counting days and daydreaming that much period of more than four years is still at their disposal. There does not seem to be any difference at the starting line between the new regime and the old regimes. The government must take a call on the general personnel policy. It must resort to immediate surgery of the flab in various commissions, tribunals, corporations and boards. The disease of appointing OSDs/Advisers for various normal works must be done away with. The previous regime had created cadre of Guardians of Governance and surprisingly when the people perceived that there was no governance in the state. The government must review all such schemes of ambitious indulgence. Recently the CM called all deputy commissioners and SSPs in Chandigarh. In this era of digitization, such wastage of valuable manpower should be avoided and meetings held through video-conferencing. The advertisement policy needs drastic changes. Useless advertisements on the birth or death anniversaries of persons, who did nothing for the state, must be stopped. The regulatory administration has been in coma for more than 40 years. Resultantly, the adulteration of food items, sale of spurious, drugs, liquor, weedicides, insecticides, etc, has become a rule rather than an exception. Traffic management has become a massive casualty. Air pollution cannot be ignored. And if the regime wastes time in Himachal, Gujarat and other states’ elections, it must forget that it will complete five years in Punjab.

SS Sandhu

