Open House: What can the authorities do to rein in defaulters and solve the problem of encroachment?

Close businesses of serial offenders

The authorities need to take strictest action to solve the perennial problem of encroachment once and for all. Only remedy to solve this problem being faced by pedestrians continuously since numerous years is to order immediate and forever closure of the shop involved in encroachment. Even if hawkers are found guilty of the same act, they should also be punished by the authorities concerned by seizing their sale items. Though the authorities have several times removed encroachments by shopkeepers and hawkers in the past, these people have become adamant and after passage of a few months, they again resort to encroachments. In the past, the authorities took no action against them, but issued only warnings, which they took casually. Now, the time has come the authorities should not be lenient and take the required action against the encroachers at the earliest. If the authorities are successful in winding up even one business of an encroacher, they all will get a lesson and never dare encroach upon a space in future.

Sanjay Chawla

Provide a separate area to vendors

We often see while visiting markets that some shopkeepers and hawkers have encroached upon areas outside establishments, leaving little space for pedestrians. Usually, they belong to low-income groups and strive hard to earn their livelihood by establishing stalls or kiosks. The area constructed for mainly pedestrians to avoid chaos and mishaps is used by these encroachers, leading to traffic congestion. They are a big obstacle in making Amritsar a smart city. Actually, only they should not be blamed for this illegal activity as they don’t work for luxuries, but for their daily necessities and they have no other option to fill their family members’ stomach. The authorities should design a plan to solve this problem. These encroachers can be provided a separate area where they can display their items to be sold or they should visit different streets instead of settling their kiosks in markets. The government should find a concrete solution to this problem so that neither their work suffers, nor the city gets defaced.

Sammy Cheema