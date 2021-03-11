Open House: What do you think we, as residents of this district, can do to make Independence Day special?

Involve students in I-Day activities

The nation is gearing up to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The Government of India has launched a campaign “Har Ghar Tiranga” under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it. Each district and area NGO should come forward and give a lecture on why we celebrate the Independence Day and why it is so important for us. Big screens should be installed in every area so that maximum people understand the value of Independence Day. Encourage people not to use plastic flags, which is harmful for the environment. Schools and colleges should involve students in Independence Day activities.

Rohit Kumar Sehdev

Help make country corruption-free

First and foremost pledge as a citizen is to do our duty honestly and sincerely. We must neither encourage corruption nor do it on our own. Next, we must obey the law and follow the rules whether its traffic rules or payment of tax. As a resident we can help curb the problem of pollution by planting more trees and take public transport than our own vehicles.

Renu Verma

Revive spirit with which we started 75 yrs ago

Let us review our achievements and failures in the last 75 years in our district. During this period, we have come up with huge multi-storeyed buildings, but at the same time number of slum areas also increased. When we enter the holy city from Jalandhar side on the right side of the GT road, a bypass was constructed and then a series of projects like resorts, townships, educational and health institutions and other commercial activities started on large scale. But why not similar bypass was constructed on the left side of GT Road? On the left side, same old congested slums, filthy roads and streets and last but not the least Bhagatanwala dump. In good old days, when there were not much economic activities, philanthropists with meagre business resources used to donate wholeheartedly for educational and health institutions and also for resting places like dharamshalas, but now reverse trend is visible. Now, people invest their earnings in hotel business rather than government-aided schools in. Politicians join political arena not to serve, but to earn. Earlier, our local municipality used to play a major role in education and health sectors. They even used to run power generation plant at Taranwala pul. But now they are unable to provide even the basic necessities such as drinking water and clean roads and streets. Though their resources have increased manifold, but the will to serve the people have diminished. So let us revive the sprit with which we started this journey 75 years ago.

Naresh Johar

Abide by traffic laws, make city clean

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, we as a resident should abide by traffic laws. We should help make city clean and green by picking up waste lying on roads, streets and putting in dustbins. We should plant more and more new plants. Instead of giving huge donations to religious places, we should help poor people by giving them clothes and money. We should not offer bribe to any government official and raise our voice against corruption.

Sanjay Chawla

Strictness and sincerity required

It is sad to see so many rules broken on a daily basis. In the city of Amritsar offenders break traffic rules, litter water bodies, do petty crimes etc. which has greatly tarnished the image of the holy city. Though the authorities have slowly started enforcing the regulations strictly, still a lot needs to be done. People should follow the rules and regulations with sincerity. They should cooperate with the authorities so that the policies of the government are well executed. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) should be adopted as much as possible to reduce traffic congestion in the city and decrease the carbon footprint.

Jatinderpal Singh Batth

Don’t blame authorities, take lead yourself

Celebrating 75 years of Independence with patriotic zeal is happiness. Does real happiness lie only in cultural and political activities or making shows of patriotism? At least not in our district. Amritsar, the cultural hub of northern India, needs much more on the special occasion. Traffic system is so much chaotic here that some people call driving in Amritsar “suicidal”. In the absence of proper laning and parking zones, the roads are overcrowded. Autos, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws add to commuters’ woes. No one tries to observe traffic manners. Right to way is totally ignored while taking over speedy traffic. People give two hoots to traffic rules. Honking in slowest traffic zones is habit of Amritsar residents. Amritsar, the holy city, is on the ninth rank in dirtiest cities of India. It pains me and many more like me. Broken roads, dirty streets and clogged sewers depict sorry state of affairs. It is wisely said “Cleanliness is next to godliness”. But who cares? We are more apt to pray than to keep our surroundings clean. Our city has many more problems to deal with, but if we can correct these two, it will be the best gift on the occasion. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will definitely have a meaning if the administration and the city residents work hand in hand for the welfare of the city.

Madhu Sharma

Focus on keeping roads, localities clean

Though the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence this year, a lot needs to be done in every sector. Also, the skyrocketing prices of commodities and rising inflation is breaking the back of citizens, especially of those living below the poverty line. However, we, the citizens of this nation, should do our best to improve of our cities, villages and streets. A little contribution from each one of us can add up to become a major one. First, we must ensure not only our homes are clean, but also our localities, streets and roads. Since hygiene is not our priority, many children of our neighbouring city have died of diarrhoea and dehydration in spite of availability of health facilities. Second, we all should rise above caste, creed and religion to work together as a team for the betterment of the nation. In a nutshell, we, as responsible citizens of India, should do whatever we can to keep our country afloat.

Dr JS Wadhwa

Raise voice to solve local problems

India achieved Independence from the British after great sacrifices; the nation is again calling for sacrifices and commitment from each one of us to make it a developed and prosperous one. The ‘New India’ of our dreams requires a lot of work at all levels and in all sectors, especially health and education. A healthy and educated populace is a must for any country to become a superpower. To begin with, we all can show our love for the country by hoisting the Tricolour at our homes, offices, schools, colleges and all other institutes. We need to be vocal as far as problems of our areas are concerned. If we will raise our voice and press the authorities to find solution to our problems, we will be making a significant contribution in making our district a better place to live. Apart from this, authorities need to consult eminent personalities and senior citizens of the district for their views on improving the facilities in the district. If these two steps can be initiated, our district will definitely stand out in terms of infrastructure and people-friendly governance.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Strictly follow rules, report offenders

It is a matter of pride that we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and hoisting the national flag atop our houses under the aegis of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with great zeal and fanfare. However, it is time to introspect whether we have yielded the desired fruits after 75 years of Independence. Have we fulfilled the dreams of our freedom fighters, religious and social reformers, and intellectuals who dedicated their lives for the creation of a peaceful and egalitarian society where all will live with respect and honour? No doubt, there has been notable socio-economic development. But the bitter truth is that there has been a remarkable politico-cultural and religious decadence. Barring a few, a majority of today’s politicians and officials are self-serving and visionless. As a result, society is faced with a number of challenges like burgeoning population growth, poverty, rampant corruption, unemployment, inflation, drug menace, ailing education and healthcare sectors, overall inadequate infrastructural build-up, dismal sanitary conditions, deteriorating law and order, exploitation of natural resources, environmental degradation and so on. In the given scenario, the current dispensation, elected representatives, bureaucracy and civil organisations should honestly endeavour to work together for ameliorating the lot of the common man. The public should follow rules and regulations and cooperate with official efforts in its own interest. The offenders should be strictly dealt with.

DS Kang

Help end drug menace, gangster culture

Since Independence, the nation has made a remarkable progress in various fields. Upholding the rich social and cultural values, it stands as the largest democracy in the world, despite varied ethnic and gender perceptions. Having so much to its credit, still there are numerous challenges which mar the spectrum of our consistent progress even after 75 years of attaining independence. Our biggest problem is unemployment, rampant corruption, drug trafficking and cross-border terrorism. On World Population Day, the United Nations expressed concerns over our rising population, which is now over 135 crore. Besides this, environmental problems and lack of infrastructure are other concerns inviting attention for urgent technological and strategic solutions. Now that the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with full zeal and fervour, every citizen must take part in the special event. To begin with, we, as a resident of this district, must plant more trees to preserve environment, opt for green energy and assist the government wholeheartedly in its campaign to implement the ban on single-use plastic. Alongside, each one of us must commit to maintain communal harmony and render full support to the administration in its endeavour to fight against drug trafficking and elimination of gangster culture in the state. Having enough potential and political stability, there is no reason why we can’t do away with these long-persisting ills, which are tarnishing the very image of our nation. On this historic occasion, let us begin with an ambitious journey where honesty and peaceful coexistence with fair opportunities for all happen to be the guiding principles!

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Voluntary adherence to discipline, rules must

The solemn occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence is ripe for grand celebrations, yet the opportunity of deep introspection on our duties and responsibilities towards the country should not be lost in any way. While the government has its own agenda of making the country self-reliant and prosperous, citizens cooperation and their proactive role in making the environment clean and green and adopting discipline as a way of life and ensuring voluntary compliance with rules and laws of land cannot be ruled out. Our citizens must dedicate themselves fully for ensuring cleanliness everywhere. The only visible difference between a developed nation and underdeveloped one is the level and degree of cleanliness both at homes, offices or public places. Second is voluntary adherence to discipline and rules in every field of traffic management. Thirdly, as a free and responsible citizens we must protect our environment and take every care of maintenance of ecological balance in a pollution free society.

Jagdish Chander

Need to break the nexus of corrupt

While we all celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with great enthusiasm, we must also reflect over whether we have really ushered in a dawn of development. Looking at the track record of the performance of successive governments, it becomes clear that not much has been achieved so far despite claims to the contrary. Most of the development projects have not been started even after the stone-laying ceremony or are left incomplete. There is lot of corruption in all government departments. Political, religious, moral and ethical values are brazenly compromised for money and power. The leadership should shun politicking for petty political gains, show a strong political will and break the nexus between politicians, bureaucrats, police and mafia. Penal action must be taken against the corrupt, apathetic and inefficient officials to address the multiple problems facing the people. It is now or never as the common man is fast losing faith in the state’s prevailing political and administrative system. Above all, we, the citizens, must also play our role in removing the abovementioned rot from society.

Simran & Tajpreet S Kang

QUESTION

With an aim to provide services relating to utility bills, documents such as birth and death certificates, grievance redress and several others under one roof, the government has opened Suwidha Kendras across the state. Are you satisfied with the facilities extended by Suwidha Kendras?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (August 18)