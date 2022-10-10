Open House: What kind of strategy should be adopted to check air pollution due to stubble-burning?

Govt focuses on awareness events

As harvesting of paddy has started in Punjab, the state government has to face a stiff challenge of dealing with perennial menace of stubble-burning with farmers indicating that they will continue to burn paddy stubble unless government suitably compensates them for the expenses incurred on alternative methods of disposing crop residue. Chief Secretry Vijay Kumar Janjua, presiding over a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and senior officials, said special efforts were being made by the Chief Minister to sensitise farmers about the menace. Financial assistance would also be given to farmers for the purchase of happy seeder and other such tools for the reduction of stubble. He asked officials to make farmers aware that if anyone is found burning stubble, that farmer would get a red entry in his revenue record and he may be deprived of benefits of many government schemes. When it was published in some newspapers that the Punjab Government would be incorporating red entries in farmers’ revenue records to prevent them from burning stubble, some farmers’ organisations decided to oppose the move and also staged dharnas as the government declined to provide financial assistance to manage stubble. It costs at least Rs 3,000 to maintain an acre of stubble, which poor farmers cannot bear, and prefer burning stubble. Let us see how far the AAP government succeeds in stopping farmers from buring crop residue.

QUESTION The festive season is all about celebrations and feasting, but it’s also about remaining alert to food adulteration, especially that of khoya, milk, paneer and other dairy items. What measures can authorities take to prevent food adulteration? Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to amritsardesk@tribunemail.com by Thursday (October 13)

The practice of stubble-burning is a chronic problem. Its root cause is the vicious wheat-paddy cycle promoted by none other than the past governments, courtesy free power to run tubewells and other subsidies on seeds and fertilisers even at the cost of precious subsoil water. The glut in production has now generated another issue, the issue of machine harvesting which slices away the top part of the paddy plant which contains the grain, but leaves about a foot-long stalk or stubble embedded in the field. Farmers, in their rush to prepare the field for the next crop, wheat, for which there is a short window of two to three weeks, set the stubble on fire without bothering about the consequent air pollution. This year that window is even shorter because of delayed harvesting following widespread rain in September. Happy seeder which does away with the very need to remove stubble, though popular to some extent, is still far from the target. The problem of stubble-burning therefore remains in Punjab as well as Haryana and the upshot is that now it is not a crime to burn stubble. There won’t be FIRs registered against those who do so. Our international neighbour across the western border also suffers from the same malady with Lahore being their most polluted city. Hence, it is only the conscience of farmers that will now decide whether to burn stubble or not. The ideal solution is to say good bye to the wheat-paddy cycle in favour of other cash crops for which a lot of ground has to be covered yet. Fortunately for us, the wind speed is helping to blow away the pollution as on date, but Delhi will blame Punjab even if the wind blows the other way.

Prof Mohan Singh

Use enzyme that decomposes stubble

Every year, farm fires pose a serious threat to neighbouring communities. These destroy the organic matter required to keep the soil fertile. The greenhouse gases emitted from stubble-burning damage the ozone layer. To minimise the problem of air pollution caused by farm fires, the use of biofuel should be promoted. Spraying an enzyme, which decomposes stubble into useful fertilizer, will prove to be an effective method to check air pollution. The AAP government should penalise the farmers who use harsh chemicals in the fields. The government must come up with the advertisements displaying the measures to tackle air pollution, to create awareness among the farmers. These practices would improve the soil fertility, avoid air pollution and prevent carbon emissions. As a consequence, the residents can live in a safe environment.

Nimish Sehgal

Centre must look into IARI’s suggestions

Many mishaps due to farm fires have highlighted that there can’t be any solution of crop residue burning issue, without full cooperation of farmers. Stubble-burning starts when the harvest season comes to an end and this becomes the cause of severe air pollution in the region, especially in Punjab, Haryana Delhi-NCR. The issue is even stronger because of the unattractive Central subsidies on machinery for straw burning, being offered to small farmers. The farmers are not likely to switch over to any alternative to straw burning. A permanent solution to a problem that leads to the air quality dipping to the lowest has to be found. The Centre must look into the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s (IARI) suggestion of converting stubble to manure using a chemical. The challenge of disposing of agricultural waste in India is significant. According to IARI, crop residue is in millions of tonnes, its generation is highest in UP, followed by Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. Last year, Punjab and Haryana provided cash incentives to farmers for managing it in alternative ways, but it was announced very late and after much of the waste had been cleared by burning. For any multi-pronged approach to work, there needs to be a coordination between the farmers, states, Centre and scientists. But at present there seems to be a disconnection among all these groups and a lack of political will to find a solution. The farmers’ protest had further complicated the situation. Any stricter actions against the offenders will be seen as anti-farmers, which is unlikely to find a way forward. In view of the Covid infection getting aggravated with air pollution, harsher means may have to be adopted to check the menace. But farmers’ cooperation to solve stubble-burning issue is of utmost importance.

LJS Panesar

Govt must install air purifiers

In order to tackle the problem of air pollution caused by stubble-burning, the AAP government should adopt a positive strategy for the benefit of all Piunjabis. It should install air filters at places where farm fires incidents are being reported and should also set limit for the farmers to the extent they can burn stubble.

Sanjay Chawla

MLAs must spread awareness

The simple and most effective way to solve the problem of stubble-burning is to propagate its ill effects to human life and soil health among the farming community. For this, all members of the Legislative Assembly along with the official concerned should visit rural areas and provide technical assistance along with necessary equipment for removal and packing of stubble from the fields. In addition to the cash incentives announced by the Centre and state governments, local panchayats should also give incentives to farmers who abstain from burning stubble. As per a report of The Tribune, the gram panchayat of Balloh village in Bathinda had announced Rs 500 per acre subsidy for not burning stubble in the fields. Stubble-burning produces carbon monoxide, oxide of sulphur, black carbon etc. which is injurious to human life. Further, farmers should be educated about its bad effects on soil health. As per scientific analysis, one tonne of stubble-burning leads to loss of 5.5 kg nitrogen, 2.13 kg phosphorus, 2.5 kg of potassium and 1 kg of sulphur. But who will educate the farmers? The public representatives are busy in other states for election campaigning.

SH Naresh Johar

Appreciate farmers saying no to practice

Though it’s a colossal issue, proper understanding of it is necessary in itself to form hefty solutions. The issue isn’t that farmers are unaware of the deleterious consequences of stubble-burning but that they are compelled to do so under the reason of absence of pragmatic solutions. Since the question is about controlling air pollution in all, works need to be done on the root cause of pollution i.e. stubble-burning. The mission of cleaner air can be achieved by creating awareness through extensive campaigns and spreading knowledge through extension work. Linking farmers to industries demanding can be a quick and efficient stimulus to the current situation. Many biogas plants and industries have a continuous demand of paddy stubble thus can help in doing wonders. Handily accessibility to machinery and technology required for residue management can free the farmers from all excuses of burning fields and thus bound them to sustainability. Providing recognition and appreciation to farmers contributing to the drive can help making them feel it as an achievement and can motivate other farmers to be a part of the drive. Adequate implementation of solutions is the ultimate key. Thus active participation of the government with various pillars of agricultural society can help in coming out victorious.

Parth Sharma

Do counselling at village-level

With the procurement of paddy, there comes the biggest problem of air pollution caused by stubble-burning. The farmers have been burning stubble for times unknown. Old habits die hard, so most of them consider the process easy and less time-consuming. Many farmers may not know the gravity of the problems caused by air pollution. To handle this problem, certain steps can help. There should be counselling at the village-level regarding the health hazards of air pollution. The training should be comprehensive concerning national and international data. Like compost sites in villages, the dumping sites in village common-land should be prepared well in time. The importance of green manure should be highlighted. The stubble-conserving progressive farmers should be duly honoured. Cash awards are the best incentives. The stubble-crushing machines should be provided at the panchayat level. To check air pollution caused by stubble-burning, the government should be supportive. In addition to this, wherever the needful had been done, it should be authoritative and punitive.

Madhu Sharma

Provide machinery at cheaper rates

With the beginning of the paddy harvest season, the issue of stubble-burning comes to the spotlight. Air pollution in the form of smoke mixed with fog causes various issues. Increase in eye and skin infections and low visibility because of smog leads to a large number of accidents. Farmers must be provided with the farm machinery at contract basis to mix the crop residue in soil. Awareness regarding the bad effects of stubble-burning should be communicated. Biogas plants that run on stubble should be set up in each district. Farmers must be shown the field demonstrations carried out by the agricultural department which shows that there is an increase in yield if stubble is incorporated in the field for three-four years. Stubble could be used for mulching by vegetable growers. In-situ cultivation of stubble leads to increase in soil fertility and saves beneficial insects. Stubble should be collected and used to prepare various biodegradable products. In the long run, crop diversification must be opted so that area under paddy could be reduced and thus the issue of stubble-burning could be controlled. The success stories of progressive farmers who bury stubble in their field or use stubble as a mulch material for mushroom cultivation must be advertised at large.

Khushkaran Singh

Financial aid, latest technology can help

In a haste to prepare the land for the next crop, stubble-burning has been a common practice among farmers for the past some years. Despite the ban imposed by the NGT and counselling by the experts and PCBs, the incidents of farm fires go on unabated. Consequently, the air quality index (AQI) at some places reaches dangerous level, causing serious health hazards. Our scientists have invented techniques to make stubble rich and nutritious manure for crops, yet farmers are reluctant to follow the procedure due to high expenses involved. Thus the grievous problem, grossly affecting lives and environment, remains unresolved and calls for urgent attention. In addition to crop diversification, one of the much debated way as solution to the problem is to extend monetary support to farmers by subventing technology used in easy decomposition of bio-waste in the fields. The crops residue turns into compost quickly and restores the fertility of land. Moreover, it effectively prevents degradation of climate by preventing toxic gases emanating from stubble-burning and is a natural source of green energy with byproducts like ethanol, glycerin, etc., much in demand for industrial consumption. Since per capita carbon emissions are extremely high in our country, the Union Government shall have to accord top priority to address the basic environmental issues taking states in agreement. With Punjab much in focus, it is a challenge before the AAP regime to dissuade farmers from farm fires. Regular persuasion, besides action against the violators, is essential. The recent proposal of financial assistance by the state to encourage farmers to acquire technology and refrain from stubble-burning is an initiative in right direction. Simultaneously, it is vital to exercise vigil on any accidental fire during the harvest season as the standing straw is highly vulnerable to catch fire even by minor ignition. Concerted efforts and innovative ways to check stubble-burning can boost green energy production and provide relief to environment as well.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Give machinery for residue management

Since the harvest season is around the corner, the issue of stubble-burning has resurfaced as a more challenging task for the AAP government in Punjab. The government has rightly initiated some major steps to create awareness among framers against the menace through active involvement of students, religious places and mobile vans. As statutory measures have failed to achieve the desired results, the strategy of voluntary compliance coupled with effective official assistance needs to be well formulated with equal emphasis on sincere and strict enforcement thereof. The cooperation of village panchayats, farmers unions, NGOs and existing agriculture infrastructure should also be solicited in addition to perceived channels. Financial support for subsidized machinery required for crop residue management should be increased under strict follow up measures to check misuse of funds besides efficient and equitable deployment of machinery at all stages.

Jagdish Chander

Varsities should pitch in for solution

Managing paddy straw has become a serious issue in the northern region of India, especially in Punjab. Every year, farmers burn the residue of the rice crop, which results in high levels of pollution, which then leads to road accidents. In order to manage the rice residue in the fields, the government has provided subsidies on various agricultural implements, however, it is yet to yield any benefit for the farmers. Farmers rue that the right technology has yet not been developed, and that they cannot afford expensive equipment. The pollution caused by burning rice residue leads to many health hazards, especially lung diseases. The government has even imposed heavy fines on the erring farmers, and yet, the issue persists. Institutions like agricultural universities need to do their homework, and try to spread awareness.

Harvinder Singh Chugh