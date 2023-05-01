Open House: What steps can the government take to end the police-drug mafia nexus?

Overhaul the entire preventive machinery

For long, the illicit trade of drugs has been going in many states of the country. Punjab is a border state and the rampant supply of narcotics through ambiguous international channels has been threatening the health and hegemony of people, especially the youth. Criminals, undeterred of action, often run scot free, purportedly under the powerful nexus of drug peddlers and officers of dubious conduct or the patronage of some political stalwarts. Recently, the alleged involvement of an AIG in a drug smuggling case has put the spotlight on the nexus once again. The gravity of the matter calls for earnest overhauling of the preventive machinery to thwart the problem. AAP, on assuming the reins in Punjab, avowed to stamp out this curse from the state. It accordingly waged a war against drug trafficking. As a consequence, many culprits have been rounded up, and by ordering the detention and dismissal from service of police officials indicted in such heinous crimes, the government has affirmed its resolve to spare no one, irrespective of the position. The robust action is hailed by everybody as the mafias and gangs allegedly under the shelter of corrupt officers are pilfering the revenue. To overcome the problem, the government has to stamp out the drug trafficking by busting out all kind of nexuses involved in such activities. Showing zero tolerance, the authorities must forfeit unaccounted assets acquired by the notorious elements and guilty officials. To give a further fillip to the campaign, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 should be observed on large scale to educate rural folks and the youth about the disastrous impact of toxic drugs on health and social life. There should be a constant vigil on antinational elements, and corrupt officials, wherever found conniving, must be awarded severest punishment. Also, the citizen cooperation is very vital to root out the illicit drug trade.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Act against drug syndicates, mafia

The exponential rise in the illicit drug trade in Punjab during the last few years has raised serious concern as it gives rise to multiple socio-economic problems. Despite reiterating their determination to check the prevailing menace, successive governments have miserably failed to do so. Arresting common addicts, small peddlers and dismissing DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola and other policemen involved in a multi-crore drug racket have been steps in the right direction. But unfortunately, no action was taken against drug syndicates and prominent mafia men because of their alleged nexus with the top-ranking police officials and politicians. The alleged involvement of AIG Raj Jit Singh who promoted the now dismissed drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh has again highlighted it. The current state government should show zero tolerance to drugs and devise a comprehensive strategy against this massive and mind-boggling problem. It should break the unholy politician-police-peddler nexus and deal sternly with those involved in illicit trafficking. The authorities should engage social and religious organisations and general public to spread awareness about the ill-effects of drugs. The thrust should be on improving education system and building infrastructure to create more jobs for the youth. Sealing borders with Pakistan and increasing police vigilance will discourage smuggling, curb crime and save the Punjabi youth from further ruin.

Tajpreet S Kang

Take Strict action officers involved

The youth of Punjab at present is more interested in going abroad due to inadequate job opportunities in the state. Highlighting the sensitive issue of drugs during the 2017 Assembly elections, then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh came to power in the state. In the 2022 Assembly elections, too, the Aam Adami Party highlighted the issue of drugs and registered a historic win. All political parties, ahead of any election, promise to curb the menace of drugs to come to power. But now the parties in power have to become serious to tackle this growing menace. The consumption of drugs is increasing in the state. One of the senior police officers lost his job recently and will now have to face the inquiry for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The government must take strict action against high-ranking officers if they are found to be involved in such activities. Strict action will act as a deterrent for those in power of position. The Punjab Government must also channelise the attention of the youth towards sporting activities and create more jobs for them so that they do not digress towards the path of drugs and other anti-social activities. Rehabilitation centres should also be made accountable and a proper audit should be done to find out how many addicts have been rehabilitated by them.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Don’t treat addicts like criminals

Drug menace has been a cause for concern for Punjab in the past few decades. Drug abuse is a great hazard to our society. The menace is not only wrecking the future of the youth, but also destroying the mental, social and financial equilibrium of our nation. Spreading awareness is the best solution. The government can take certain steps to control the drug menace. The nexus between law informants and drug peddlers must be reined in. Keeping a strict vigil on the activities of the youth will surely help lead them on the right path. Most of the drugs are smuggled from outside the state, so there is a need to check imports and exports thoroughly. Any illegal smuggling found in the trial must be investigated and the officials found guilty must be brought to book. However, drug addicts must not be treated like criminals. They shouldn’t be sent to prison. Instead, they should be kept at rehabilitation centers under the supervision of the courts.

Lakshit Jindal

Weed out corrupt officials from system

It is the first time that such a senior police officer has been dismissed from the service. It proves beyond doubt that police and politicians are deeply involved in the drug trade to make quick bucks. To eliminate the menace, the government must show the will power and honest efforts. There should be no interference by the politicians in posting and promotion of police officers. The DGP should give a free hand to honest, hardworking and officers with unquestionable integrity. No policeman should remain posted at their home town for 10 to 20 years. Officers with criminal mindset, corrupt and greedy attitude do not deserve any leniency. Any senior officer if found guilty, should be awarded severe punishment for the misuse of the position of power and ruining families. It was never a secret that the growing drugs menace and criminal activities in Punjab enjoy the patronage of the police and politicians. The present government must weed out all such elements responsible for heinous crimes and set a precedent by putting behind bars and confiscate their properties. Police personnel’s property details should also be checked annually. Many of them could be seen moving in luxurious vehicle, buying big houses and leading a lavish lifestyle, which raise doubts.

Col GS Bhullar

Create a separate watchdog

The nexus between police officials, politicians and peddlers is pernicious for the wellbeing of the state. There must be a separate watchdog for keeping an eye on the working of officials, i.e. a local agency like RAW, must be established for ensuring the presence of honest police force in the region. It should report any incident of corruption and crime by erring officials. If proven guilty, subject them to rigorous punishment! Any suspecting cases of policemen being henchmen and politicians being facilitators in drug trad must be scrutinised to prevent exploitation of power! The call history, assets, financial transactions, business details and routine activities of the men in power must be kept under watch. Primarily, they themselves must follow the ethical behaviour, understand their duties and obligations towards the society and act according to the pledges they take before assuming the charge. Ultimately, the drug menace would be eradicated which still remains inexorable! Along with that, drug awareness drives must continue vigorously and youth should be given employment.

Anshika Kohli

Need to seal porous Indo-Pak border

The scourge of illicit drug trade has assumed alarming proportions in Punjab over the past two decades. The unending smuggling of psychoactive substances from across the border not only hampers the health and career of the youth, but it also poses a serious threat to the rule of law and the security and territorial integrity of the country emerging out of narco-terrorism. Notwithstanding frequent seizures of drugs, the busting of drug rackets, the arrest of notorious smugglers and the dismissal of some erring police officials, the problem remains unaddressed. It is due to the existence of a powerful police-mafia nexus. Add to that self-serving and crafty politicians and bureaucracy, and porous borders with Pakistan. The alleged involvement of an AIG in this thriving business has shamed the entire department. Displaying strong political will and commitment as promised in its manifesto for the Assembly elections last year, the AAP government has dismissed the controversial officer and ordered a vigilance probe into his disproportionate assets and money laundering proceeds. There is a need for strict enforcement of law, breaking the flourishing smuggler-police-politician nexus and enhanced vigilance by the police and border security forces. The sealing of the Indo-Pak border will check the drug menace.

DS Kang

Put drug peddlers behind the bars

No doubt that the drug smuggling trade has mushroomed under the patronage of the politician-police nexus and the victims are none but the young generation. The current state government is doing excellent work by adopting strict measures against this nexus. Drug peddlers should be put behind bars and exemplary punishment should be given to them. One needs to understand that drug addiction is a severe problem not only in Punjab but in other states also. The literate one will always say that drugs should be banned from the open market but can addicts control themselves? Critics may oppose legalising opium crop cultivation in Punjab with a licensing system just like it is already going on in Madhya Pradesh, UP and Rajasthan but this is also one of the solutions to this problem. Let the doctors be allowed to prescribe drugs to addicts under treatment with formal prescriptions and the dose of drugs to them should decrease day by day till treatment ends. Drug addiction has become a serious problem when synthetic and chemical drugs have been started manufactured by pharmaceutical MNCs. The second solution is to bring employment opportunities for youth. The third one is the opening of drug-deaddiction centres. Our education system, parenting, and so-called moral and cultural society too teach youths to be target-oriented, competitive, and possessive in life, which needs to be replaced with spontaneous living and creativity, in case we really want to eliminate this drug addiction problem.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

Need to uproot nexus of police and peddlers

There are three Ps behind the flourishing business of the nefarious drug-trade — politicians, policemen and peddlers. Their nexus was so strong and powerful that even an honest and sincere police officer of the rank of DGP used to keep mum due to a threat from this nexus, as reported in this newspaper. Even the Panjab & Haryana High Court took action on a report submitted by the SIT after five years. A sealed report was submitted to the HC in 2018 by the SIT, which was opened in April. This clearly proves that the ruling regime must be a part of the nexus. No doubt the government has a powerful tool but the will to act is lacking. Our state is known as the drug capital of the country and even Bollywood movies were made on this burning topic but nobody could break this nexus. Hope the present regime would expose this nexus and save the youth of the state from drug abuse.

Naresh Johar

Need to investigate origin of menace

Recently, a shocking revelation about the involvement of a PPS officer in a drug smuggling case has once again put the spotlight on a nexus between officials and peddlers in the state. At the behest of Punjab government, the Vigilance Bureau is probing the illegitimate properties made by him through earnings from ‘chitta’. It is disgusting that the persons who have been given the responsibility of protecting the state by nabbing anti-social elements, are themselves indulging in such despicable antics. To stamp out the drug menace in state, the problem has to be uprooted. There is a need to investigate its origin, to identify the vulnerable groups and to add anti-drugs chapters in the school curriculum. The government should not only frame policies but also penalise those who flout the norms.

Sammy Cheema

Need to step up vigilance

A few years back, a Punjabi film, ‘Udtaa Punjab’, was released which was entirely based on the drug menace in Punjab and the nexus between officials and peddlers in the state. The reality shown in the film remains the same today. Punjab has witnessed change from Amarinder to the Mann government. Both the politicians have been committed to removing the drug menace from the state but have failed miserably. In order to stamp out the drug menace in the state, the first and foremost step the Punjab Government should take is to create awareness among youths about the ill effects of drugs. Secondly, more employment opportunities need to be created in order to save the youth from drug peddlers. Thirdly, in order to end the nexus between police officials and peddlers, the Punjab Government should enact a law for strictest punishment of life term jail to officials found guilty of supporting peddlers. Last, but not the least, vigilance across international borders of Pakistan and inter-state borders too should be increased manifold.

Sanjay Chawla

Need to set up de-addiction centres

Recently, the involvement of an AIG in a drug smuggling case has once again put the spotlight on the nexus between officials and peddlers in the state. The government can take numerous steps to oversee and manage the drug menace in state. Firstly, the government can encourage the residents to refrain from drugs as the best form of prevention is abstinence. Secondly, penalties can be given to drug dealers by government. As physicians and behavioral therapists can set you up for success with structured programmes, providing a safe way to prevent relapses and maintain sobriety. Furthermore, the government can open anti-drug camps in villages and de-addiction centers in state.

Jasleen Kaur

QUESTION

With an aim to reducing electricity consumption, government offices across the state will function from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2 to July 15. Do you think the decision will help save conserve electricity without impacting the productivity of government employees?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (May 4).