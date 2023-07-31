Open House: What steps should the government take to tackle traffic jams in smart city?

Being a citizen of the holy city of Amritsar, I witness traffic jams almost every day. Traffic jams also endanger the lives of patients who need immediate medical care. Besides, it also wastes precious time, energy and resources of those stuck in traffic jams. Precious hours wasted in traffic jams occurring in various parts of the city can otherwise be used in some fruitful activities. In my opinion, the authorities concerned must devise some smart solutions to cope with the problem. Traffic policemen should be deputed on roads in three shifts (each of eight hours) that may lead to less traffic and chaos on roads. Also, people should follow the traffic rules that will automatically help in the smooth movement of traffic all the time. Cops should keep a strict vigil on people violating the rules and regulations on roads. Moreover, traffic police must impose a hefty fine on the violators so that traffic violations can be minimised.

Izleen

An ambulance caught up in traffic in Amritsar. - File photo

How about following the Chandigarh model

Chandigarh is one of the model cities in the country where road infrastructure is very sound. People of the City Beautiful (Chandigarh) obey traffic rules, so they face least traffic jams. I wonder why politicians of Punjab are bent on merging Chandigarh with Punjab when they cannot provide facilities like it in other cities of Punjab. For the last few years, Amritsar has been witnessing traffic jams every day in almost all parts of the city. Even successive governments in the state have done nothing to rid the city of the perennial problem. Moreover, the authorities concerned are not serious about taking any concrete step to solve the problem. It’s only during the visit of VIPs or VVIPs that traffic police swing into action and control vehicular traffic to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, especially those carrying VVIPs. Moreover, traffic police seem hardly serious about taking steps to tackle this problem. It seems they are letting people fight and deal themselves with this problem. To minimise traffic jams, the authorities will have to widen the roads, besides ensuring that they are in sound condition. Moreover, the authorities need to deploy efficient traffic cops who can handle vehicular traffic as well as reduce snarls across the city.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Implement plans to decongest city roads

To solve the problem of frequent traffic jams and other related problems, no further planning is required. Rather, the government should implement the plans already approved by it. The shifting of the Inter State Bus Terminal to Vallah was planned in 2015, but no concrete step has been taken yet to implement it ever after eight years. Once implemented, it will minimise snarls on the Tarn Taran Road-Rambagh Chowk stretch, Maqboolpura Chowk to Bhandari Bridge and adjacent market, bazaars and residential localities. Further, the rehriwalas around the bus stand, leading to a lot of traffic problems, will automatically shift to Vallah. So, the administration should take steps to shift the ISBT to Vallah. The other government plan was to provide a cheap, comfortable mode of transportation in the form of BRTS to local commuters so as to avoid the rush of three-wheelers. It was also planned to connect this bus service further with the city bus service from the Cantonment police station to the airport, 4 S Chowk to Majitha Road bypass, etc. But leave aside the expansion plan, the BRTS bus service has been suspended due to the strike of its staff for the last one month. Even when it was in operation, only 60 out of the total 93 buses were on the roads. So, the government should implement its approved plans to rid the city of rising traffic problems.

Nityanshi Chopra

Long-term planning needed to solve snarls

The root cause of traffic problems in the holy city is short-term planning, which provides only a short-term solution. We planned an elevated road from Bhandari Bridge to Alfa One Mall, but it is leading to a lot of traffic jams and road accidents at the end point. Then we planned another bridge after a short distance on the Taranwala Bridge whereas we should have extended the elevated road to new Amritsar from the very beginning. This could have saved the money, besides stopping it from turning into an accident-prone spot (Alfa One Mall). Similarly, we constructed bigger roundabouts at Hall Gate, Rambagh Gate, Rialto Chowk, etc, but after a few years, their circumference had to be reduced to avoid traffic jams. We need to do long-term planning to meet this challenge. Now, we should plan to construct a bridge starting from the Cantonment police station across the railway lines to Gobindgarh Fort Road. In this way, all traffic going from Attari Road, Ramtirth Road, Airport Road and adjacent roads and colonies towards the old city would get diverted at this junction, avoiding traffic jams near the railway station or canal office. This route would be a great help during the harvesting season as the vehicles laden with grain moving towards the Bhagtanwala mandi will use it, resulting in less traffic jams near the railway station area. There is a bypass on the right side of the GT Road while coming from the Jalandhar side, how about having a bypass on the left side of the road? It will help in checking traffic congestions on the GT Road-Bhandari Bridge stretch. Hope the local administration will take steps keeping this in regard.

Naresh Johar

Residents’ cooperation a must to unclog roads

City roads are often likened to arteries in the human body. A clogged road upsets the entire network and if it is not immediately cleared, it leads to problems. As a result, vehicles of all sizes, people travelling to their destinations, office-goers, rehriwallahs, students all get stuck in snarls for hours. In fact, well streamlined traffic can only be ensured through a well-oiled system and the support of law-abiding citizens. There is no doubt that narrow and labyrinthine streets easily turn into traffic bottlenecks unless there is a one-way traffic. In cities like Amritsar, it seems that almost everybody is bitten by the ‘me first’ bug. Moreover, we witness irresponsibly parked two-wheelers and unchecked encroachments on roads. There is no traffic map to guide the road users. Old-timers remember the days when the roads were narrow and traffic was a bit slow, but it was silent and streamlined. Bigger projects like the ill-conceived BRTS corridor and Elevated Road were never discussed anywhere in the city. No one had raised any demand for them, but still they were provided in spite of opposition. Now the BRTS project has collapsed. I think the central dedicated corridor should be dismantled to remove congestion on highways and smaller buses plied along the sides. High-rise parking structures should be raised outside Ghee Mandi Gate and Hall Gate. But as long as the Inter State Bus Terminus remains in the middle of the city, traffic jams cannot stop. Last but not least, religious programmes on busy roads should not be allowed to be held.

PROF MOHAN SINGH

Avoid parking vehicles on roads

Smart City Jalandhar is smart only on paper. Choking of sewer lines, defunct LED lights, encroachments of footpaths by shopkeepers are among some of the biggest concerns residents are facing. The city is flooded with e-rickshaws. The drivers of these electric vehicles don’t have permanent driving licence. Parking on the roadside is really upsetting the vehicle owners because the increasing number of cars and two-wheelers have made roads more congested. There are number of roads in the city where traffic hazards can be witnessed on and off. Similarly, the BMC Chowk flyover has lowered the traffic volume. Heavy rush can be witnessed at PAP flyover due to its faulty design. To bring river water to the city, heavy pipes have been laid throughout the city but it is strange that when the city had sufficient number of tube wells for the drinking water supply, this project will prove a white elephant for the district administration. Bist Doab Canal passes through the city, why not the project was made to utilise the water from this canal without expediting crores of rupees. One way road signboards can be seen but the implementation is always in question that ultimately is paving way towards traffic hazards. The remedy can only be achieved when we all pledge to follow the traffic rules and avoid parking vehicles on roads.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Use AI for traffic diversion

In 2016, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs declared Jalandhar to be developed as a Smart City. However, this term for Jalandhar seems paradoxical after watching the pathetic condition of road jams that even resulting to be life tolling. In the past six months, there have been 12 deaths because the ambulance was unable to reach the hospital on time due to heavy congestion. Moreover, these logjams are also responsible for air pollution, wastage of petroleum energy and cause of asthmatic-related diseases among the public in general. Such devastating happenings can be prevented if both the government and the public cooperate with the specific system. One of the best solutions in any crisis is awareness. The government should organise various campaigns in which versatile and proficient experts guide the people how to drive effectively and safely to save time, money and most importantly lives. Another solution is to devise an artificial intelligence (AI) operated traffic diverter which can act according to the intensity of the traffic and reroute the vehicles to control the traffic congestion. The world is going digital and almost everyone has access to artificial intelligence to solve their obstacles, why not utilise such a technology to solve this vital issue? With some concentrated effort and time, the government can surely programme such software which can do the mentioned tasks without breaking a sweat. People should start their journey 10-minute before so that they reach the destination right on, therefore, they don’t need to break the traffic signal. Remember, if we want jam-free roads, it’s crucial to abide by road traffic signals.

Lakshit Jindal

Strengthen river embankments

Even with a little downpour, infrastructure starts cracking in many ways. While in big cities water-logging is a common experience causing heavy traffic snarls, the situation in B-towns too is no better. Potholes, damaged roads give invitation to accidents, while a lot of precious time is wasted in frequent traffic jams and unorganised development. As a result, routine curriculum in offices and market activities are grievously hampered. Recently, the incessant floods have played havoc on standing crops and tenements of the people living in the vulnerable areas. The desperate residents, especially in unauthorised colonies, are subjected to numerous ordeals as the torrential rains have submerged the approach roads and flood waters at many places entered the houses, due to the lack of proper drainage channels or poor maintenance of sewer pipes. Ironically, the plight of citizens in ‘smart city’ of Jalandhar is also precarious and the crumbling city infrastructure is taking a toll on human lives. The stagnant water and garbage squandered here and there is creating environmental issues such as foul smell and a flurry of diseases. Rampant delays due to road blocks and jams is adding to the woes of commuters and the daily wage workers. Putting all blames on vagaries of nature, the officials concerned seem to lack seriousness towards the resolution of problems that surface each time during monsoons. Taking note of this unpleasant scenario, the administration should devise a comprehensive solution to strengthen the river embankments and stop undue wastage of time, energy and resources. The authorities ought to act proactively before the advent of rainy season by ensuring that bunds, sewerlines and drainage outlets are in good shape and properly reinforced.

Disaster management teams need to be fully equipped to confront any unwarranted situation or natural calamities. Whereas, all sorts of haphazard and unauthorised urbanisation must be checked, local NGO’s and civil societies should be invariably involved to ensure quality and planned development of the cities.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Deploy cops on strategic points

Almost everywhere in India, roads are blocked with frequent traffic jams and snarls. The so-called smart city of Jalandhar, the third most populous in Punjab, is no exception. Traffic congestion occurs basically due to the use of multiple types of vehicles, poorly maintained roads and traffic control devices, absence of public transport, inadequate capacity of roads, illegal encroachments on roads, special events and religious parades, lack of patience and traffic etiquettes among the public, road digging and construction activities, shortage of parking slots, rampant unplanned urbanisation, accidents, etc., besides excessive population. To avoid public harassment, authorities can take a few precautionary steps in regulating the smooth traffic flow. The city’s public bus transport system should be reintroduced. Eco-friendly modes of transport like bikes, e-rickshaws, mini e-buses, and carpooling, should be encouraged. Earmarking of more lanes, construction of flyovers/underpasses, synchronisation of traffic lights, widening of roads, and installing smart sensors/cameras can also prove helpful. Adequate traffic police personnel should be deployed on strategic points for strict enforcement of traffic rules and hefty fines be imposed on violators. Roads with ‘one-way entry’ and ‘no-vehicle zone’ should be earmarked, especially for the interior narrow markets. Different time schedules should be fixed for the different categories of daily travellers like office-goers, school-goers, college students, and factory workers to discourage others from travelling during peak hours. If possible, people should be motivated to use online services, work from home, and carpool with others.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Give priority to ambulance

Traffic congestion becomes worse due to poor maintenance of roads. Too much traffic makes the lives of people really difficult and it affects work, education and personal life and finally the progress of the country. It causes wastage of fuel and increases noise and air pollution. To improve the situation, the government should build more overbridges, bypass roads and flyovers to reduce the traffic congestion. Use of bicycle should be promoted. Talking on the phone while driving should be a big no. Give priority to ambulance. Develop the habit of carpool and the government must increase the facility of public transport. It is not only the government but we should also be conscious.

Shashi Kiran

Introduce one-way traffic

No city becomes ‘smart’ by mere slogans only. A sustainable and sound infrastructure is required to support the city, especially in making the vehicular and pedestrian movement safe and hassle-free in every corner of the city. At busy intersections, flyovers and subways are urgently required to ensure smooth and speedy flow of traffic. Separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists are required to be built and regulated at major points of the city. The tool of one-way traffic has to be implemented judiciously for smooth flow of traffic at busy places of the city. Illegal constructions and encroachments on public walkways and the streets are to be zero tolerated, followed by strict action against the violators without any reservations and favours. Implement traffic rules strictly in every spheres without bias and corruption. Simultaneously, an effective campaign has to be launched to make the public aware of traffic rules and public order.

Jagdish Chander

Heavy fines for traffic violations

Frequent and intolerable traffic jams, especially at peak hours, are a perennial problem in major cities across Punjab that often lead to time, fuel and resources wastage. Moreover, it causes accidents resulting in injuries and loss of human lives. Even after Jalandhar was given the tag of ‘smart city’, the situation remains the same. The reasons are not hard to find. Increasing number of vehicles and overuse of roads due to growing population and commercial activities, unscientific and unorganised urban planning, lack of coordination among various government departments, broken and pot-holed roads, encroachments by shopkeepers and residents are among some of the reasons behind traffic jams. It is the bounden duty of the authorities to find out a viable solution for smooth traffic flow and stop the unnecessary wastage of time, energy and resources. Strictness in vehicle registration and driving licence policy, spreading awareness about traffic rules, ensuring their proper implementation, heavy fines for violations, improved urban planning and designing, widening the capacity of roads, provision for one-way traffic will be of great help.

Parvaan Singh Kang

Rule breakers face bigger fines

Frequent jams on roads are either the result of an unplanned way of development or large encroachment in cities. It is the job of the town planning department to prepare master plans of every city where roads, residential, commercial, power grids, sewerage treatment plants, green belts, bridges, parks, etc. are planned on a long- term basis. Once planning has been done then it is the urban development authorities or the Mandi Board or Public Works Department that prepares buildings and it is the municipal corporation that creates regulatory mechanisms. However, political interference in the functioning of municipalities results in unplanned development of the city resulting in a narrow down of roads resulting in accidents in cities. Also, people do not want to obey building laws and zoning restrictions and create illegal structures in front of their houses or shops which often results in narrowing down of roads. Street vendors too many times occupy roads illegally. A proper drainage system on roads is also needed as during rainy season more road jams are seen. Hence, what is needed is education and awareness at the school and college level about rules for the right development of cities so that unnecessary congestion on roads is avoided. High penalties should be imposed on rule-breakers.

Harvinder Singh Chugh

