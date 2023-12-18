Open house: What steps should the govt take to shelter homeless people in the biting cold?

Inadequate planning and preparedness

With the onset of winter, mercury starts dipping in the north-west region of the country. From December to February, Punjab and its adjoining states usually witness dense fog and biting cold, especially at night. Further, showers and cold winds not only impact the vehicular movement and affect daily routine but also make life miserable for those having no permanent shelter. Earlier in 2019-20, a number of casualties were reported under adverse weather conditions, severely affecting outdoor workers, farmers and livestock. Due to sheer lack of planning and inadequate preparedness, it is sad that we are yet to fulfill the basic needs of ‘Kulli, Gulli & Julli’ (house, bread & quilt) for all as a vast section of our people still lead their lives in miserable conditions. To provide shelter to homeless, Raen-Baseras constructed in some towns are neither adequate nor properly maintained. Sanitation facilities at these shelters are so poor that it becomes a breeding ground for many ailments, besides causing other hardships. The affected people, primarily the poor having no dwelling units, are found taking refuse on railway platforms to protect themselves from biting cold, where unusual rush is recorded. As such, the government is required to take urgent steps to deal with risks related to cold wave. For a sustainable solution, the administration has to prepare a proactive action plan for a dwelling unit for everyone. Meanwhile, it should arrange enough temporary shelters during the intense cold as a timely mitigation measure.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Rope in pvt players to build shelter homes

The winter has started coming into its own. Temperature has dipped by several notches. This has aggravated problems for the homeless. The city lacks infrastructure to house the homeless, this is unfortunate. The government has constructed a few ‘shelter homes’ for those with no roof over their heads, but they are not sufficient to meet the challenge. The gap between demand and supply is huge. The abandoned government buildings can be converted into temporary shelters for the needy. The space under the flyovers can be used as shelter homes for the homeless. These open spaces can be covered with translucent sheets of tarpaulin to host the homeless wanderers. Like mobile toilets, mobile houses can be constructed to overcome the issue. There is a lot of open space around railway tracks which lies unutilised. Makeshift houses can be built there by raising tents. Private players can be roped in to build shelter homes for the homeless. A fractional tax on the super rich can be imposed to create infrastructure for the poor and the needy to shield them from the onslaught of windy and bone-chilling winter.

Prof Rajan Kapoor

Improve access, quality of shelters

During every winter season, lack of shelter and the bitter cold pose serious problems for many. To provide shelter for homeless individuals during biting cold, the government should set up night shelters equipped with basic amenities such as beds, blankets and sanitation facilities at the sub-division level in each district. However, some homeless individuals may not be able to access such shelter services or may prefer to stay outside. Hence, to improve the capacity and quality of night shelters, the government can take additional steps such as ensuring hassle-free accessibility, safety and hygiene, providing more blankets, warm clothing, food, collaborating with NGOs, socio-cultural and religious organisations, and ensuring easy access and safety to persuade the homeless to use such services available in their premises. To address the underlying causes of homelessness like poverty, unemployment, migration, social exclusion and legal tangles like in the case of Latifpura victims of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust drive, the government can provide opportunities for their rehabilitation and integration. Finally, long-term solutions such as increasing the availability of affordable housing and providing adequate support for mental health, substance abuse, and employment issues should be implemented to prevent homelessness.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Appoint nodal officer, set up control room

The winter season with its usual extreme features has set in, making it challenging to live for those who are underprivileged and without adequate shelter to protect themselves from the harsh weather conditions. Facilities like ‘raen-baseras’ provided by the local administration are normally found to be insufficient in meeting the demand, and the poor, mostly beggars, are forced to sleep on the footpath or in temporary shelters. There are some local NGOs and religious institutions which provide shelter and even food to such distressed people. The administration should appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with all such charitable organisations engaged in humanitarian assistance for providing a reliable link between the needy and the facilitators. A temporary control room with daily round-the-clock telephone facility should be created and publicised for the information of those who wish to avail them. The overall situation may be reviewed on a daily basis and necessary steps taken in coordination with private agencies as per minimum needs of the inmates.

Jagdish Chander

Community measures to bolster support

Over 45,000 people in Punjab are homeless and the actual number could be even higher. As the most freezing season of the year has started, the government seems to have no plan of action to protect the helpless. The railway stations and raen-baseras are overcrowded and many of the poor are still out on the streets facing harsh weather conditions without adequate resources and proper shelter. While the rich feel comfortable in their cosy quilts and mansions, these unfortunate souls shiver and fight for their lives. The government ought to act quickly before things get worse. The current situation demands urgent attention to provide relief to the homeless who are struggling to survive in the raen-baseras. The administration should take immediate steps to build more space in the raen-baseras to accommodate more people. They must also ensure that the raen-baseras have arrangements for proper food and warm clothing to protect the homeless from the harsh weather conditions. Besides, it’s crucial that the public also steps up support for the cause. They can contribute by providing clothing to the homeless.

Lakshit Jindal

Need of the hour is to empower homeless

It is not possible for the local administration to find a solution to the problems of hundreds of homeless persons. The Central and state governments should come forward to address the issue. The present regime at the Centre does talk of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ but does little to translate this slogan into reality at the ground level. If we are to become self-dependent (Aatmanirbhar), the first step is to ameliorate poverty and provide jobs to every individual so that one can live with self-respect and not on the mercy of any individual or government. But instead of moving in this direction, our government is providing free ration of 5 kg per person per month. But in this way, we are not fulfilling the dreams of our great leaders who sacrificed their lives so that we can live with respect and dignity. So instead of thinking of more shelters for the homeless, our government should be providing them with jobs so that they can afford to have their own home. There is a need to to empower such people.

Naresh Johar

Not much change on the ground level

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold to severe cold wave conditions in northern India, including Punjab cities like Amritsar. Severe cold weather conditions pose a tough survival challenge for those who do not have a roof over their head and adequate winter clothes. The winter this time being bitterly cold, city administrations should always be prepared to have plans for protecting the homeless. There is a dire need to build shelters for the homeless, which should be equipped with mattresses, blankets, lockers, bathing and toilet facilities. In almost every city in India, homeless people are neglected. There is a Central plan, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, with the Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless as its component, for providing safe and secure covered space. There is also the Supreme Court guideline, that all state governments are legally bound to build dignified permanent shelters for the homeless citizens. But there is not much change on the ground because of a lack of initiative by the state and local governments. State and city administrations need to follow the Central policy and state guidelines in letter and spirit. Residents must also feel that it is human obligation to come forward and help the homeless in whatever way they can. In this regard, the city shelters in Chandigarh and Guru Amar Das Apahaj Ashram in Ludhiana, offer shelters to all who seek refuge, without having to produce any proof of identity. In Amritsar’s Golden Temple, over one lakh people, mostly the homeless are served free food any time of the day, but no identification is needed. When the destitute need food or night shelter, their helplessness should not be put to further shame by asking for their identity. Even if some alleged anti-social elements seek refuge, it should not be denied, just because they have no proof like Aadhaar card. Human problems cannot be solved by inhuman ways. Night shelters for the homeless need to be built as bounden duty and responsibility of the Punjab and other state governments.

LJ Singh, Amritsar

Increase number of night shelters

The foremost step that the government should take is to increase the number of raen-baseras. It should also take the help of NGOs and other social organisations to provide shelter to the homeless. Last but not the least, the government should save the homeless from biting cold by providing each of them with at least blankets, sweaters and other warm clothes.

Sanjay Chawla

Resettle the homeless appropriately

Heat and cold in North India are notorious for their impact on life and living. Also, very few homes in cities like Amritsar have central heating. However, people enjoy the modern protective clothing and vie with one another to show off their expensive clothes during winter. Hand-knit woollens disappeared long ago before the onslaught of the highly insulating polyester and Downy materials. On the other hand, the homeless, particularly the old and suffering, have to face a new challenge of eking out a living or begging for themselves under the open sky in freezing cold. But one cannot but appreciate the innovations they raise along unfrequented roads. Discarded plastic and thermocol sheets liberally used in their low-height curving hutments provide them with the warmth and insulation they need. In fact, they have safe and easy access to open fires for basking in its glow together. Still, there is no denying the fact that a strong, cemented and permanent shelter is indispensable, in case it rains or there is a storm. That is why most of them take shelter wherever they find, particularly under the ramps of flyovers or near railway platforms. Doubtless, they are encroachments on road space and do not present a pleasant sight. But the ‘raen- baseras’ (night shelters) specially provided by Kahan Singh Pannu when he was the Deputy Commissioner here do not serve the needs of the inmates who find it located far away from their place of ‘earning’. They remain concentrated near religious places and there is no dearth of food and clothing. But they are a vote bank too, and the government should identify these unfortunate victims of ‘democracy’ and resettle them more appropriately.

Prof Mohan Singh

Problems of homeless people have worsened

The problem of homelessness in our country has worsened in the last few years. The recession that hit the country forced many who lost their jobs to turn to crime as a source of income. Several factors lead to an increase in homelessness, such as corruption and unemployment. There are many ways to address the issue. One way would be to reduce taxes so that companies can pay their employees more money and provide them with the benefits that they need. This would mean that the government should play an active role in helping people find jobs and improve living conditions all over the country. Many organisations are created to provide shelter for the homeless. However, there is need for a better connection between these organisations and the government to ensure that the effort is not wasted. In addition, the administration should utilise and set aside some resources to provide shelter and food to the homeless. Instead of spending money on hoardings, the government should provide basic amenities to those below poverty line.

Saanya Aggarwal

