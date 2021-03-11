Open House: With anticipated 4th Covid wave, should educational institutions revert to online mode?

Learn to Adapt as pandemic will stay

The third wave of Covid did prove to be dangerous, but that does not mean we can do away with masks. As we can see in countries like China where Covid cases are surging again causing a mass lockdown, we should be vigilant that the damage caused by the second wave is not repeated. Considering the danger of the pandemic and the unpredictable nature of the virus, masks should be made mandatory and the orders should be followed very strictly. Closing the educational institutions will create unnecessary panic and pressure on students and teachers as well. Now, that we have learnt to live with the virus, wearing masks and getting timely vaccination can help in keeping us away from the danger of the new variants. The pandemic is going to stay for long with us, lockdown should no longer be the solution to curb its spread. Ramping up medical equipments and services should be the first priority. Lockdown should be the last resort.

Sachin Sharma

Classroom teaching vital for students

Covid has changed entire setup of students’ studies and their life. Education system is changing and online mode is gradually gaining popularity. We have to take a lesson from stringent protocols which were enforced at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. All educational institutes were closed to prevent the spread of infection among students and even teachers. As offline teaching in classrooms had suffered a lot, so the online studies were adopted as a temporary arrangement. But now due to the possibility of another Covid variant wave scare, the educational institutions are skeptic over the mode of conduction exams. Some of the authorities are wary of the Covid situation as the students less than 15 years are yet to be jabbed for preventive vaccination. While saving students’ lives is the most important objective, each student has to be masked and must comply with stipulations of hygiene and also avoiding unnecessary social mixing for their own safety. Physical interaction between the teachers and students is vital for basic clarity and conceptual comprehension. It will be more advisable to provide both the options for students during this current session. At the same time when the situation is seen to be improving, all efforts will be needed to bring back normalcy in the routine curriculum. When and with the further sharp in the decline of Covid cases, the conducting of examinations can be held through offline mode. If the educational authorities assume that still there is possible threat from the fourth Covid wave, it is for the district administration to decide the next course of action. However, maintaining and strictly following mask mandates can make all the difference between getting infected and getting shielded from the pandemic.

PL Singh

Don’t panic, follow all precautions

Viruses have been on the planet for billions of years and permeate every part of the natural world from soil to water, plants and animals. Only about 200 viruses infect mankind and cause diseases such as polio, smallpox, chicken pox, viral fever etc. Covid-19 has already claimed over 62 lakh lives globally, but thanks to scientists and their wonder vaccines, very few fatalities were recorded during the third wave in the country. For the first time after three years, regular offline examinations of Class X (CBSE) have started from April 27 and successfully so others will follow suit. Junior classes in all schools sat for their regular examination without any complaint. After the advisory from the district administration, all precautions are being observed and Covid-appropriate behaviour insisted. The risk is there, therefore all precautions should remain in place. Regular pen and paper examinations should not be stalled. The idea is that once we have understood the microbe, its mode of communication, we should not fear it. Moreover, almost 80 per cent of our population has had at least two doses of the highly effective vaccine. Teachers and other officials have got even the booster dose. Much of the student population has also been jabbed. The drive for vaccination should be intensified further. But, I think it should not become a case of ‘once bitten, twice shy’. Regular examinations should now continue, and continue regardless.

MOHAN SINGH

Quality edu possible in offline classes only

The Punjab government has issued an advisory, in which they have asked the authorities concerned to ensure wearing of mask in crowded places like buses, trains, aircrafts, cinema halls, shopping malls stores, public offices schools, colleges etc. mandatory as a precautionary measure keeping in view the threat of the fourth wave of Covid. It is repeatedly advised to always meet three ‘C’ in mind i.e. crowd, closed places and close contacts. Instead of creating panic, we should take the precautionary measures as many of us yet not taken two doses of the vaccination or yet to take booster dose as prescribed. We should concentrate on such issues instead of thinking about starting online classes. We should not forget that childhood activities, which are possible in school only, are integral part of physical and mental development of the school going kids. Moreover, during the last two years online classes have adversely affected the eyesight of the children. We should not forget that Covid is going to stay for longer time hence it should be treated like any other disease and preventive measures should be taken to save ourselves from it.

Naresh Johar

If situation worsens, switch to e-classes

For the time being the educational institutes should continue with offline classes as risk of Covid is again resurfacing. However, the school authorities should take all necessary precautions to curtail any spread of Covid in their institution. Wearing of masks should be compulsory for all students and in classrooms social distancing amongst all students should be done. If any rise in Covid cases happens, then depending upon circumstances the educational institutions should certainly revert to online mode of teaching.

SANJAY CHAWLA

Follow precautionary measures strictly

Covid is again picking up its pace after declining for a few months which has forced many countries worldwide to increase restrictions on their citizens. The decisions to choose the online mode or offline mode of teaching should lie with the parents and their children. Some of them would not want to continue with the offline classes to avoid the risk of getting infected with the virus. Alternatively, some parents or students would want to take the physical classes as per their own conveniences. Both modes of classes should be available for all the students. Whatever the mode of teaching, the precautionary measures against Covid must be followed strictly to save the people from the pandemic.

JATINDERPAL SINGH BATTH

Allow fully jabbed to attend offline classes

In the present scenario, where the threat of Covid-19 through its new challenging variants is still persisting and all the school children in designated age groups are still to be fully vaccinated, both the options of online and offline classes have to be judiciously exercised by both the authorities and the parents. For physical classes, only those students should be allowed to attend the classes who are fully vaccinated as per prescribed norms and that too under strict compliance

with Covid-appropriate behaviour. For those students who are yet to be inoculated, online classes should be kept operational as per existing guidelines till the whole process of full vaccination is complete. It is heartening to note that the National Drug Regulatory Authority has granted emergency use authorisation to two differently manufactured vaccines for children aged five to 12 years old. However, the authorities should expedite the process of vaccination to all eligible age groups of children through taking proactive measures including providing free vaccination within stipulated time.

JAGDISH CHANDER

Offline studies have no credible substitute

While physical interaction between teachers and taught is notable for conceptual clarity and comprehension, but parents are in a dilemma to send their wards to schools for the fear of contagion, especially among those of lower age groups. The authorities too are wary of Covid situation as students below 12 years are yet not jabbed. As of now, restrictions on operating businesses and industrial enterprises are totally removed. Likewise, the educational institutions playing a vital role in honing up the skills and integrated development of young generation cannot be left at the vagaries of pandemic any more. To bridge the learning gaps, the established practice of offline studies having no credible and efficacious substitute, needs to be conducted without disruption. Nevertheless, amid scare of 4th Covid wave, it would sound rational to comply with the stipulations of hygiene, wearing mask and avoiding undue mixing till the situation fully improves and vaccination of all the school children is completed. In all, saving lives is the foremost, while restoring normalcy in academia is ardently required for the all around grooming of students, who happen to be the future of our nation.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Shut schools only when condition worsens

News of rising cases is making headlines all over the globe. Lockdown has been enforced in many countries such as China. In India, students belonging to 12-18 years of age group have been vaccinated in their schools. The question arises for children below 12 years of age. Parents of such students are in a fix. In my opinion, if the condition worsens only then the classes should be made offline but the schools should adopt all the Covid measures and precautions and follow guidelines as prescribed the Ministry of Health in the interest of the students as the parents have paid already paid hefty fees for their children to the schools. The responsibility should be of the school principals and staff to strictly adopt measures to protect the students from the new Covid-19 variant.

Rajat kumar mohindru

