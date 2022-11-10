Open urination goes unchecked sans toilets in markets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

In the absence of urinals in most of the markets and other public places in the city, many people hardly hesitate in urinating in the open against walls of a house, shop or an institute. Fed up with this disgusting practice, many residents have got abusive messages written on walls just to dissuade them from stopping this sickening practice of urinating against the wall of a house or shop.

Moreover, the foul smell emanating from such spots pervades nearby areas, making residents to either change route or press the nose with a hand to keep stink at bay.

An example of trouble being faced by people is the street outside Bhai Veer Singh Sadan on the Lawrence Road. Further most of the markets in the busiest Putlighar area are without public urinals.

A resident of the area said, “While these messages do work during the daytime as people feel embarrassed, there is no check on the activity once it gets dark,” said Jaswinder Singh, a local resident. He said if urinals were available in all markets, the problem could be solved.

Though public urinals do exist in areas like Hall Gate, these are too dirty and unhygienic to be used. “The foul smell emanating from these urinals is unbearable. Most people avoid using these for fear of contracting an infection,” said Gurinder Singh, another resident.

In the absence of proper washrooms, women are the worst sufferers who cannot indulge in such activities in the open. “Most women use rest rooms of restaurants and eateries, but the problem is that one has to buy food or drinks from them. Otherwise they would give you a stare which is very embarrassing,” said a woman.

Residents demand that the municipal corporation must work on creating urinals, both for men and women in all market places. “Most people would not even mind paying a little money for using these services. Ours is a designated smart city and a biggest tourist destination. It looks awkward if people urinate in open places,” said Lakhwinder Singh, another resident.