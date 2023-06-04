Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 4
Ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today supervised the security arrangements in the city, especially near the Golden Temple complex.
Earlier he held a meeting with senior police officials regarding the security arrangements made in view of the Ghallughara Divas.
Speaking to the media in the Heritage Street, he said that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours and trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.
He said police officials had already held meeting with various organisations urging them for maintaining peace.
He said four companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city besides heavy police force has been mobilised in the entire state.
