Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

The police have been put on high alert as the Operation Bluestar anniversary is approaching. Over 4,000 cops have been deployed for security in different parts and vital locations of the city. Policemen in civvies have been deputed near Golden Temple.

Officials of the Police Department said two companies of paramilitary force had arrived in the city while more would come in the next few days.

The police have set up a camp office in the Town Hall area of the Heritage Street where senior officials, including Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh, have been holding regular meetings and supervising the security arrangements. The police are also holding flag marches in the vicinity of Heritage Street and the Golden Temple complex in order to prevent any untoward incident and inculcate a sense of security among the people.

Hotels and nearby shrines are being searched by the police. Owners of hotels have been told to inform the police in case they find any suspicious movement of people in their vicinity.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said two companies of the Rapid Action Force and the Central Reserve Police Force had arrived in the city. He said two companies of the Punjab Police anti-riot wing and special commandoes would be deployed to deal with any untoward situation during the next few days.

He said, “If the need arises, officials and more force can be called from the neighbouring districts.”

Meanwhile, cops along with the anti-riot police today carried out a flag march in the north sub-division area. A search operation was also conducted at the interstate bus terminus here today. Radical Sikh organisations have given a complete shutdown call on June 6 to mark the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.